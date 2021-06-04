Kill or be Killed: Volume 3: What if the devil is me?

Kill or be Killed: Volume 3. When you are not able to distinguish reality from fantasy, how do you know if you are killing people or dreaming?

In Kill or be Killed: Volume 3, Dylan has decided that his deal is over, and he could not go better, everything is going smoothly, his life is back on track, it was not the devil but his own ineptitude that denied him the triumph. Or is it not? Because in the old drawings of his father his personal demon appears, because he cannot help but want to continue doing his macabre work, he is crazy, or he just needs to kill.

After a short but successful career as a vigilante, Dylan decides to take a chance and stop his deal with the demon, and stop killing. And reality proves him right, or could the problem be that he has not seen reality until now? The mafia is after him, the police are looking for him, and the devil haunts his life from his past, what is really happening?

Ed Brubaker returns to give a return to his series to raise new unknowns and incidentally to ponder about the dark side of man, his appetite for the forbidden, for violence, addiction to action, adrenaline and blood. The devil begins to be a theme that fades in the face of the evil of man in himself and his capacity for self-destruction. Or not? there is a real supernatural component. Dylan needs his pills, and distinguishing fact from fiction, and being chased by the mob doesn’t help much.

The writer maintains his tough and direct style and structure, with those ‘in media res’ starts at full speed to hook us, and then slap us hard with the script twists. Because if something is defining Kill or Be Killed, they are as the Fight Club Narrator would say, the projector changes to continue with the story and no one notices that they have changed the pace.

Sean Phillps reigns supreme in this play. Make and break as you want, you can afford as thick and primitive brushstrokes as you want, because the series goes from conversations to action or demonic visions quickly, and that allows you to play with all the darkness of the ink, and the contrasts of color , makes it clear that he is capable of mastering the rhythm that Brubaker has, and endowing it with graphic sense. Few authors are capable of creating so much with little material, and if they give you this material, rich, twisted and brilliant, then Phillips works wonders.

Kill or be killed has a rather irregular publication rhythm, but that does not prevent us from enjoying a wild, hard series, in which every so often there is a surprise that completely changes the sense of the story. Brubaker and Phillips are the most in-form tandem of current American comics, they do not stop demonstrating it with each of their collaborations, and this series is a great proof of it.

Author : Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips

ISBN: 9788413348797

Number of pages : 120

Description : Bestseller Brubaker and Phillips increase the tension and violence as Dylan escalates his assault on the Russian mob, putting his secret and the lives of his friends at risk. Both a thriller and a deconstruction of vigilantism, Killor be Killed is unlike anything this award-winning team has ever done before.

JOTA (JC Royo)

