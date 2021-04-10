Kill a coronavirus patient in hospital for disturbing the noise of the artificial respirator



The 76-year-old victim shared a room with a 60-year-old patient, who had a criminal record.

Photo: Yander Zamora / EFE

In many cases, the coronavirus pandemic has come to bring out the worst in us. Due to various factors, be it the confinement, the lack of coexistence or communication with our loved ones or friends or the fact that an emotional problem has finally come to light, this year have caused unfortunate events.

One of the most recent was in a hospital in Athens, Greece, where a coronavirus patient would have been killed by another person infected with COVID-19, with whom he shared a room.

The event would have occurred last Thursday and the patient He is accused of having disconnected the equipment that kept the other breathing because their noise bothered him.

The 76-year-old man was found dead by the hospital’s medical staff, which is exclusively dedicated to treating coronavirus patients. They confirmed the death and called the police when they recognized signs of sabotage in the cables that had kept him alive until then.

The police detained the man, a 60-year-old Albanian who was admitted to the same room as the deceased, whose fingerprints he claims to have found on the machines.

Although he has not confessed to the crime, the police consider as the main motive that the noise produced by the machines irritated the man and led him to disconnect them and, with that, kill the patient with whom he shared a room.

According to local media, the man also has a criminal record for physical assaults and was involved in a case of sexual harassment of minors in 2019.

