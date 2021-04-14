Kiko Rivera starts the legal battle against her mother, Isabel Pantoja

Isabel Pantoja receives Kiko Rivera upon her departure from ‘Survivientes’ in 2011. (Photo: Telecinco)

He gave her a 24-hour ultimatum in January to contact him. “If not, I’m going to have to take the measures,” Kiko Rivera told her mother Isabel Pantoja from the set of Sábado Deluxe. However, the DJ has waited three months since then, six since Cantora exploded: the poisoned inheritance and five since his first exclusive in Lecturas magazine in which he dynamited his relationship with the tonadillera.

It was now when the artist’s son has decided to take the first step in a legal battle that has all the elements to be the most unpleasant. Kiko Rivera has already notarized his mother to provide him with the documents, accounts and explanations about the administration of the inheritance of his father, Francisco Rivera ‘Paquirri’ – which he received 34 years ago – before filing a lawsuit against her. He has publicly asked for them on numerous occasions, but the tonadillera – who managed it because her son was a minor when the bullfighter died in 1984 – has not delivered them.

The notarial act, according to the newspaper El País, places special emphasis on the information about the accounts of Cantora, where Pantoja has lived in isolation since the war broke out with his son, owner of 47.6% of the farm that he needs to sell for your financial problems. In addition, not only is the singer asked to be held accountable, but her brother, Agustín Pantoja, would also have to do so, since the DJ assures that he signed a power of attorney at age 30 to act on his behalf when his mother joined prison in 2014.

The notary went to Cantora last Thursday and delivered the request signed by Rivera, as the journalist Paloma G …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.