Kiko Rivera reveals the money he has in the bank

DJ Kiko Rivera confessed this Wednesday in La Resistencia, the program hosted by David Broncano, the money he has in the bank and the frequency of his sexual relations.

The artist acknowledged that he has money to avoid difficulties and live both he and his family: “I have enough money so that both my children and I live the rest of my life, if I die tonight, of course.”

After this first explanation, Rivera thought for a few seconds and gave the exact figure, something that was applauded by Broncano and the audience of the program: less”.

Previously, Rivera had already responded completely spontaneously to the sexual relations he has. “I’m a normal guy, but I fuck little,” he said.

The musician explained that this lack of sex was due to having three children. “Besides, I like to fuck in the kitchen to have the fridge next to me when I’m done,” he said.

Rivera appreciated that it is difficult to do it when one is a father and explained his situation: “When my wife feels like it, I’m involved with Twitch and I can’t. When I have them, she can’t. Many times when we both feel like it at the same time, the girl is involved and it is not possible ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

