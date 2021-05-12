Kiko Rivera closes the sale of Cantora and can leave Isabel Pantoja without the farm

Kiko Rivera was willing to go to the end in the sale of Cantora, the farm where his mother, Isabel Pantoja, lives with his uncle and grandmother, and how many problems he is giving to the DJ and his family, and it seems that this ending now it is closer than ever.

As reported this Wednesday Ten Minutes exclusively, Kiko has closed the sale of its part of Cantora to the company We Buy Your Herencia (CTH) for 1.5 million euros.

In addition, and according to the information in the publication, investors, with whom they have been negotiating for more than three months, are willing to buy the 2.6 million debt that their mother maintains with a bank after mortgaging the farm.

According to the magazine, Kiko could see, in just a few days, his dream come true, since the investment company has planned build a large hotel complex on the estate that would include facilities for large celebrations such as weddings and congresses and even a Paquirri Museum, with which, according to the information, the DJ has offered to collaborate.

If the operation is carried out, it seems that the efforts of the tonadillera have been of no use, who, according to the Ana Rosa program, would have asked to meet with her son after learning of his intention to sell his part of Cantora and he would have rejected it.