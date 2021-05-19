Kiko Olivas clings to the “hope” of continuing in the First Division next year

05/19/2021 at 12:22 PM CEST

The Real Valladolid player, Kiko Olivas, clings to the “hope” of continuing in the First Division the next season. The footballer aspires to win against Atlético de Madrid this Saturday and is confident in the victory of Athletic and Valencia against Elche and Huesca, although he is aware of the difficulty of the issue.

As he assured this Wednesday, at a telematic press conference, “It is important to forget what happened so far, to have all your attention on the game against Atlético de Madrid and fight until the end, because the whole season is at stake in this game”, a situation that was not expected.

Confidence in permanence

The player explained that: “The spirit is to think that there is still a possibility, after a very hard week, because we had high expectations for the match against Real Sociedad, but we have to go for everything, because Atleti is at stake a lot, but we are at stake more, and we have to get the strength and everything we have inside “.

Kiko Olivas, who has been away from the pitch for months due to a serious injury, has acknowledged that he has “suffered a lot” personally, for “not being able to help the team and having to watch the games from the outside, with that impotence of not being there” and therefore he hopes that “this year ends with good news.” In his opinion, “there have been games that were decided by small details, last plays that would make today talk about something else, but the points added are what they are and there can be no excuses, but to look at what has been done wrong and try to get the rest on Saturday. “

“I don’t want to think about relegation, because after such a painful season, something good has to happen, And that’s why I don’t give up and I still trust the miracle. That is the hope I have and, although it is true that spirits are low, after the previous meeting, if on Saturday we do not go out with optimism, we better not play, “he declared.

In this sense, he has warned that he has “suffered a lot to reach the end with the option of playing one last game” and, therefore, it is not going to “come down” due to the fact that the possibility of winning is difficult and that it is not only up to them to be able to stay in the First Division.

He believes that it does not make sense “to make riddles about what would have happened if he had changed coach, because that depends on those who are in charge and chose for everything to remain the same until the end”, and has indicated that he has one more year of contract and wants “stay in First”, something for which he will fight until the last moment. Regarding the president of the club, Ronaldo Nazário, has commented that “he has always maintained the same line with the team and has conveyed unconditional support “ and the fact that he did not attend the match in San Sebastián is not relevant, since “when you go out to the field nobody notices who is and who is not“.

Kiko Olivas has shown his confidence that Valencia beat Huesca, “because it comes from a very good dynamic“and Athletic prevails over Elche,” porque is a historic club and I doubt they want to end with defeat this season“, to which would be added the victory of Real Valladolid against the rojiblanco team.

1010588