Kiko Martínez: “After the fight against Barrett, I thought about retiring”

In exclusive statements to ESPABOX, Kiko Martinez reviewed the situation produced after the postponement of his fight against Zelfa barrett, rematch that was scheduled for late July or early August. After the death of the British mother, the fight will not be played until September. Here are the most outstanding statements of the Elche champion.

On his state, both physical and emotional:

«Very well, we are strong thanks to God, working happily and happily. We have another challenge in life to stay motivated.

Talking about preparation and how this temporary suspension affects:

«I was already focused, the first stage of preparation is strength, lifting weights to gain muscle. I am a person who does not have much muscle for this weight, the super feather, and we were dealing with gaining muscle mass. We were finishing that phase, which is one of the hardest both physically and psychologically, and now, after a week, we will start with strength work again. This is something that has happened to me many times in my career and boxers are used to canceling or postponing fights, because of promoters, mischief, etc … Hopefully I won’t go through the death of a mother again ».

On the reason for the postponement and her rival, Zelfa Barrett:

“Being objective, the one who is suffering the most is he, who is the one who has lost his mother and is the one who is hurt. I cannot put myself in his place, because I have been able to lose a month of work and have to spend the whole summer training, but I can only wish him well and say I am very sorry. I hope he recovers emotionally so that he comes to the fight very well, that he returns to his training camp and presents himself as well as possible to give the best fight to the fans. He is a great boy, a wonderful human being, both he and his family treated me to movies when we were there.

About the new date:

“They have given us September as the new date for the fight. We handle the information that it may be September 4 in England.

Commenting on what Kiko expects from this second fight with Barrett:

«I have nothing in mind with the referees, I am going to go out and win before the limit. His objective will be to convince, to win me with forcefulness, and I think that I can surprise him there. He didn’t collide with me in the first fight, he just ran away, and that’s not how fights are won; you have to win by moving and hitting, like Rigondeaux, Lomachenko or Canelo do when they move. I think he will want to go out and win, and in that sense I will be able to surprise him.

Share what it feels like when you are given the loser of a fight that you have clearly won:

“A lot of frustration, because there is a lot of hard work behind every boxer in a fight of this level, and a lot of money. There is also time that you take away from your family, and that you will never be able to get back in your life. It is work that is not badly done, but it is despised and you are not rewarded. You think about leaving this sport, this almost ended my career and I thought about retirement a lot, because I am not 20 years old, the opportunities are passing … I took the fight with a lot of desire to show myself incredible, and I paid a price to return to to be at the top and be a champion, so it bothered me a lot that it didn’t pay off.

You can see the full video talk at the following link, starting at minute 35