Kiko Jiménez is delighted with the participation of Mayte Galdeano in ‘The strong house‘and to keep her, by the way, away from home and her daughter Sofía. The controversial collaborator supports his mother-in-law during the reality show and assures that he is seeing her « very well » and « very calmly ».

Also, between laughs, he does not hesitate to confess that without it they are « better impossible » and that « as careless we get married and in the end he catches it in the contest »

Very sure of himself, Kiko confesses so goes ahead with her wedding plans with Sofía Suescun, with whom he is going through his best moment. In fact, he defends his love through and through: « We are tired of being judged if we are in love, if we are not in love, that doesn’t matter to people, who cares about us. We are going to do a year together We are very happy, we have plans for the future and that is what has to worry us, not anyone else. «

However, and rare in Kiko because he does not usually calm things down but quite the opposite, this time he avoids talking about Ortega Cano and Ana María Aldón and he affirms that he prefers « to leave everything as it is ».