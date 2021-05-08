Kiko Jiménez’s warning about Antonio David’s posters: “You fell again”

This Friday, The Ana Rosa Program reported on the appearance of posters with the face of Antonio David Flores posted by the city of Malaga in which the word “abuser” could be read. Due to this event, her daughter, Rocío Flores, went to the police station to file a complaint. The news has not surprised, however, Kiko Jiménez, Gloria Camila Ortega’s ex-boyfriend. The also collaborator of Mediaset has issued a warning from his social networks that does not leave Antonio David in a good place.

In an Instagram Storie, Jiménez has shared the image broadcast in The Ana Rosa Program of the poster with the face of Antonio David along with a devastating message.

“He only needed show a sloppy photocopy so that various media, the first one where his daughter works, would echo and give the news in order to victimize him “, has criticized Kiko Jiménez.

The collaborator compare this situation with that of Rocío Carrasco in his documentary, in which each week he contributes new documentation that supports his version and, however, is questioned by some of the members of El Programa de Ana Rosa, where Rocío Flores collaborates.

Storie by Kiko Jiménez on Antonio David INSTAGRAM

“Rocío Carrasco shows a thousand documents and those same media they question until the time, the place, and the pills that he took, “Jiménez has criticized.

The collaborator, who has acknowledged in Sábado Deluxe having been manipulated in the past by Antonio David, concludes his message by warning: “You fell again“.