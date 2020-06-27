This Friday June 26 was not an easy night for Anabel Pantoja. That was the day that she and her boyfriend Omar Sánchez had chosen to marry, a link that had to be canceled due to the coronavirus health crisis. Thus, We could see Isabel Pantoja’s niece in ‘The Last Supper’, which aired on Telecinco that same day, very sad. For this reason it is not surprising that a joke that Kiko Hernández made to her in full live did not sit well with her, as she herself evidenced on the program.

Kiko Hernández and Anabel Pantoja in ‘The Last Supper’

Before the dishes prepared by Jorge Javier Vázquez and Belén Esteban were served, Anabel Pantoja complained about how late they were going to have dinner that night, something that had a direct reply from Kiko Hernández. « If there is someone who has reservations here, that is you Anabel », affirmed the controversial collaborator; A few words that Pantoja did not like at all. « I didn’t like that comment at all, eh! Okay? » Said the woman, totally outraged. The collaborator understood that phrase as an attack on her weight, a theme that is undoubtedly common between the two since Hernández often complains about how much Pantoja eats on the show.

For his part, He did not hesitate to defend himself to make it clear that he was not criticizing Pantoja’s weight, his comment was motivated by something else. « Not there, eh, » he said, counting after that comment was because Anabel had already eaten something before the program started and therefore « she already had reservations. » The party, for its part, settled the issue stating that « I will have the reservations that I please » and made it clear that she was not in a good day due to the fact that she had to cancel the wedding that was to be held that night .

Caught stealing food

But this was not the only tense moment that both starred in and that is that Hernández revealed that Anabel Pantoja was trying to steal food from ‘The Last Supper’. The commentator noticed that she was carrying something hidden in her bag and after a check by Belén Esteban we could see that inside it was a chocolate palm tree and « foie gras » that had been left over from the cooking of Belén Esteban and Jorge Javier Vázquez. The socialist tried to take it away to eat it this Saturday at her home. « I was going to do it tomorrow with an egg! », She exclaimed at the laughter of the rest of her colleagues.