‘Save me’ has decided to incorporate one of the most common games in friends’ meetings to put its collaborators in serious trouble every afternoon. For a few days now, they have been faced daily with questions of « I never », in which they must get up if they have fulfilled the phrase announced live. Well, the game took a sexual turn this Wednesday, June 17, when The people on the set that day were asked if they had had intimate relationships at the Mediaset España facilities.. Have any of them ever had sex at your workplace? Yes, there were three faces that rose and did not hesitate to give some details of what they had experienced there.

The game of « I never » in ‘Save me’

The « brave » to confess it were Ylenia Padilla, Rafa Mora and Kiko Hernández. The case of the latter was really curious and is that the collaborator of the La Fábrica de la Tele format has had sex in the house of ‘Big Brother’ in Gaudalix de la Sierra and not at the headquarters of the group in the Madrid neighborhood of Fuencarral. « They are also Mediaset facilities », Hernández affirmed with laughter, who recalled that his sexual relationship with Patricia Ledesma in the most famous house on the small screen had lasted « 3 minutes and 58 seconds. » It was the first and the only one that both had despite being a couple in the Zeppelin reality show for Telecinco.

Those who did have sex at the Telecinco facilities in Fuencarral were Ylenia Padilla and Rafa Mora. The first explained that these happened « years ago » and while Antonio David Flores stated that Ylenia’s « was an open secret (…) and those of us who worked together on that set knew it », Padilla wanted to uncheck himself stating that « it was not at that time » in which both shared the program. The girl denied that these sexual relations were with Labrador, since « we only got involved in ‘Gandía Shore’, never again in life », but she did not deny that it was with Fede, the one who was her boyfriend in the past. « I neither confirm nor deny, » said the girl, leaving in the air the identity of the person with whom she shared more than kisses in one of the dressing rooms of the communication group.

Mora: « We did it in the recording stops »

Parallel, Rafa Mora explained that he had sexual relations in the chain in 2009, when he worked in ‘Women and Men and vice versa’. « It was my time of maximum splendor (…) now he would give me a lot of respect but in his day, we went to a dressing room and we did it between the stops of the recordings, » said the boy, who also did not want to reveal the identity of the girl. with which he had sex. « I do not want moves with anyone, » sentenced the boy. At the same time, many pointed out that Alonso Caparrós would have also had sexual relations in the chain, in his stage in ‘Day by day’, something that he denied. « » It was always out, « said the now collaborator of ‘Save me’.