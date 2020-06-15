The new invention of ‘Save me’ on Monday afternoon has been subject your collaborators to the « I never », a game that always manages to expose the dirtiest rags of everyone who confronts him. The program has brought together seven of its star gatherings and only the first situation that Carlota Corredera has brought them has brought unexpected secrets.

« I have never paid to maintain intimate relationships, » said a voiceover on set. Faced with the threat of receiving a cramp in the seat, it didn’t take long for Kiko Hernández to get up and admit that he had had paid sexual encounters. « Long ago, there were pesetas still, » he joked, stating that he would not do it again.

Kiko Hernández confesses in ‘Save me’ that he paid to have sex

Her friend Marta López, familiar with the anecdote, provided more information. « With the rat that he is, he did not pay, » he revealed, laughing.. Kiko admitted it and acknowledged that « a good friend paid », while Rafa Mora, for his part, confessed that something similar happened to him when his friends paid a young woman, without him knowing it, to sleep with him. Gustavo González confessed that his gang had the same occurrence but he refused the service.

Similarly, Rafa revealed that, being younger, they had even offered him up to 6,000 euros for spending the night with him. Miguel Frigenti joined the confessions on indecent proposals and pointed out that, when he was about 21 years old and presented ‘El revientaprecios’ with his brothers, received an offer from someone who fantasized about being intimate with all three at once. The collaborator, disgusted, rejected it without hesitation.

Busted … prices

« It is that with the name of ‘bursting’ … », Frigenti joked alluding to the title of the program. In addition, the expert journalist in reality TV took advantage of the ‘Save me’ challenge to tell of the disappointment he once experienced in a disco when, beaming with happiness at having flirted with a handsome young man, he asked him for money. « We were kissing and he said if he wanted more he had to pay« , discovered indignant.

Miguel turned him down and continued the party but later met the gigolo at the disco, this time trying to get another of the Frigenti triplets to fall into the trap. The collaborator did not hesitate to intervene and warn his brother of his true intentions to prevent him from taking disappointment as well. « That’s why they were ‘the price busters’, because they didn’t pay, » joked Carlota Corredera after knowing the anecdote.