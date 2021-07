It was the last tournament in the career of Kiki bertens, some Tokyo Olympics 2021 that have already been finished for the Dutch. A couple of days ago she was defeated in the individual table and today she has done so in the doubles table, together with her partner Demi Schuurs. The Netherlands duo gave up in the second round to Kudermetova / Vesnina and hangs the racket at the age of 29 after suffering a notable slump in their performance since their last operation. He will be missed.