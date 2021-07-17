Kiki Bertens confirms that the Olympics will be her last tournament

It’s been just a month since Kiki bertens announce his retirement from professional tennis, but not before giving us a farewell tour. The last tour of his career consisted of Eastbourne, Wimbledon and the Olympic Games, leaving a small door open to play some more event once the summer is over. But of course, seeing that she could not win a single match on the grass tour, the Dutch will not extend the suffering any longer and will log out in Japan, as she published on her social networks. There we will see her for the last time wielding a racket, I hope she does well and can say goodbye in a big way.