Kiki Bertens announces her retirement after the Olympics

Surprisingly and perhaps somewhat hastily, Kiki bertens has announced his retirement from professional tennis in an interview offered to the medium US. The Dutch player, who will turn 30 next December, is going through the hardest moment of her career due to an operation on her Achilles tendon that has not been rehabilitated in the most anticipated way. After several attempts and a long list of losses in 2021, the one that was Nº4 of the world announced what their next three and, possibly, last tournaments will be: Eastbourne, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. Depending on how your physique responds, you will decide whether to stop forever or continue until the end of the season.

“I feel like I’ve done everything I can to come back stronger than ever. Unfortunately, I have not had the successes that I expected in the sports field, nor in the physical field. I gave it my all, but right now my tank is completely empty ”, Bertens says in the interview, highlighting the sad balance that this season shows, with only two victories in six tournaments played. After falling in the debut of Doha (Ostapenko), Dubai (Martincova) and Miami (Samsonova), Bertens returned to win two games in a row thanks to his victory in the FedCup against the Chinese Wang (6-2, 6-0) and the first round at the Mutua Madrid Open against Victoria Jiménez (6-4, 6-0). In Spain he would fall in the next round against Kudermetova, and then say goodbye to the first exchange at Roland Garros (Hercog).

Right now at No. 20 in the ranking, Bertens drags a poor recovery from her admission to the operating room in October 2020, where it was a severe Achilles tendon injury. “The recovery after the intervention has been disappointing. It is true that there are days when I feel very good, but there are also others when the pain is exaggerated. In my career I have always done my best on the track, but now I begin to understand that this is no longer possible. To keep up with the circuit you have to be at the top physically and mentally, and I can’t do it anymore ”, he sadly values.

Champion of ten WTA titles, including Cincinnati (2018) and Madrid (2019), the tennis player from the Netherlands had a great turning point in the past calendar with the arrival of the pandemic, a moment where she could enter to assess which path she wanted to follow. medium term. “Last year, due to the coronavirus, I was able to experience what life was like without tennis. That’s when I realized how much I have enjoyed this, especially since I no longer had to get the most out of myself. I could still play for some time, but the pandemic was not a good thing for my career. That’s where I realized how I wanted to do it. ”

A brilliant trajectory

In memory will remain her semifinals at Roland Garros 2016 or her quarter-finals at Wimbledon 2018. Although above the titles, achievements and victories, Kiki is clear about the aspect that makes her smile the most when she looks back at her fifteen years of career. “I am very proud of everything I have achieved, of all the experiences I have had. I started on this when I was just a child, I remember being embarrassed to play in front of five people. Now I play in the biggest stadiums in the world, surrounded by so many people, I can say that I was able to overcome my fears”, He concludes.