Dutch tennis player Kiki Bertens He eagerly wants tennis to return in the middle of August, although he predicts a lot of uncertainty about whether it will really happen or not. The top ten in an interview in her country talk about the return of tennis and about what happened on the Adria Tour, where many players have tested positive for coronavirus.

-Knowledge about whether tennis will return to 100% in August:

“To be honest I have no idea if tennis will finally come back or not. I think in mid-July we will know 100% if the tour will start and if the US Open will be played or not. Right now I am training in preparation finally we can play. At the moment we are not sure of traveling all over the world to play tournaments. There are many countries that are improving the situation, but there are others that are not. We will have to see how the disease is evolving. “

-Positives from Djokovic, Coric or Dimitrov during the Adria Tour:

“We have all seen the images of them in Serbia all over the world. It did not surprise me at all that several players had contracted the virus while they were there. There was no social distancing anywhere and with just one having the virus it could have spread to all those present. I think they acted very badly seeing how the world is at the moment. “

-Lesson learned for the future:

“It is good that the ATP, WTA, ITF and tournament organizers learn from what happened. Let’s assume that tennis is coming back and we will all meet again. They have to guarantee our safety and that is very complicated since the virus is completely new and very few people know the virulence of it. Obviously in the WTA and ATP tournaments they will be done without an audience and we will not have as many risks as what happened in the Adria Tour, but they should still investigate. I am curious to know what they will do “

-Your participation in the Berlin exhibition tournament to be played from July 13 to 15:

“The big goal is to have a little fun, which is allowed again. Of course it is a tournament to get a competitive rhythm and I will go to win. All the players who have confirmed their participation in the tournament are great competitors and I think it will be very useful for I am getting feelings for a possible return to tennis in the coming months. I will do my best, “concluded the Dutch player who this week presented her own book.