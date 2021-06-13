Kike Maíllo sponsors promising young Spanish short films

A thriller that lasts a maximum of 15 minutes. These are the requirements that the scripts of the short films that participate in Audi Future Stories: a contest that aims to support the career of future talents in Spanish cinema. In this case, scriptwriters. The award could not be more appetizing: in addition to receiving a financial prize for its production, the winning text will be shot this summer under the orders of Kike Maíllo and it will have its premiere at the next edition of the San Sebastian Festival during an exclusive premiere.

Participants have until the next June 14th to send their proposals from the film school in which they study. For the moment, centers such as the Escola Superior de Cinema i Audiovisuals de Catalunya (ESCAC), the TAI University School of Arts and Shows, located in the city of Madrid, and the Basque Country Film School and Imval have confirmed their participation. Bilbao Audiovisual Communication.

Kike, who has directed films such as ‘Eva’ or ‘Enemy Cosmetics’ or series such as ‘El Continental’ or ‘Alma’, which will be released soon on Netflix, has already collaborated with the car brand and the San Sebastian festival on other occasions . In fact, in the 2018 edition he presented in the framework of the contest ‘The eighth dimension’, a short film directed by himself and starring Najwa Nimri, Alberto Ammann and Javier Pereira, among others.

