Kike García assumes the delicate situation of Eibar after the defeat against Real Madrid

04/03/2021 at 8:28 PM CEST

EFE

Kike García, Eibar forward, assured after the defeat against Real Madrid (2-0) that it is being their most difficult season in LaLiga Santander, but that they cannot “scare the situation & rdquor; because they already knew they were going to be in “the fight & rdquor; for not descending.

“Yeah sure. It is under review. These previous years we saved the category in advance. In this one, it is not going the way we want, but this situation cannot scare us, we knew we were going to be in this fight & rdquor ;, he said on Movistar +.

A result against Real Madrid that, if Alavés scores this Sunday against Celta de Vigo, would leave Eibar at bottom with 23 points after three months without achieving a victory.

“We do so that it does not affect us. But he is not giving us to get the three points that free us from the negative things in the head & rdquor ;, he commented.

“It’s hard for us to have chances and put them in”

“I don’t know if we concede a lot, it is true that they come close and when they score us it is very difficult to have clear chances. Having chances and putting them in is hard for us. In the end are the areas, if you do not defend well and face to door you are not well & mldr; is what is happening to us & rdquor ;, continued in the analysis.

A Kike García who regretted the bad start of his team: “In the first half we hardly disturbed Madrid. In the second we had a little better, then it started to rain and in the play that almost scored a goal we have awakened a little. We took risks and they scored the second goal for us. On Saturday we have a real final & rdquor ;, he assured.

“Things don’t go the way you want, it was costing us because they are a great team and we knew it was going to be tough. Get the positive things out of here and think about the next game& rdquor ;, he continued.