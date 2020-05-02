Friday May 01, 2020

The English winger currently working for Atlético Madrid is being followed by the FA’s legal team, due to a possible link with an illegal betting chain around player signings, which would involve him due to his arrival in the box ‘mattress maker’ in 2019.

Kieran Trippier is at the center of the controversy in England. The 29-year-old winger left Tottenham for Atlético Madrid in the 2019 summer market, in a move of around 20 million pounds. Due to this transfer, the player has been investigated by the Football Association (FA), for Trippier’s possible link with betting chains.

The FA began its investigation a couple of months ago, due to suspicions raised by a transfer that attracted attention from the beginning. According to Mirror slogan, the player has been constantly cooperating with the development of the investigation, seeking to definitively detach himself from the subject.

The player is accused of violating articles E8 (1) (a) (ii) and E8 (1) (b) of the regulatory code of the Football Association, which refer to the relationship, direct or indirect, of any worker of a professional soccer team with betting chains. Trippier has until May 18 to complete all of his case history.

Should the FA succeed in demonstrating the link, Trippier risks harsh penalties both financially and on the court. The most recent case that can be cited for comparison is that of Daniel Sturridge. The English striker was discovered as part of a betting chain, which resulted in him having to terminate his contract with Turkey’s Trabzonspor, after a 3-month sanction was issued without being able to play football for the player.