Kiefer Sutherland to lead a drama and spy series for Paramount +

Paramount + has given the green light to a new original series of drama and espionage without a defined title that will have the protagonism of the winner of the Golden Globe and the Emmy, Kiefer Sutherland (’24’, ‘Designated Survivor’). Sutherland will also executive produce alongside writers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (‘This Is Us’). The series will feature eight episodes that will be produced by CBS Studios and broadcast exclusively on Paramount +.

The series will show a private spy agent named James Weir (Sutherland) in the midst of a battle for the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with disinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state, and the interests that control these. extraordinary powers.

“I have been a fan of the unique work of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra for some time, and I am delighted to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount +,” said Sutherland. “Getting together with David Nevins makes it even more special. I can’t wait to see everyone with this series in 2022.”

Sutherland is best known for his award-winning portrayal of Agent Jack Bauer in ’24,’ for which he received a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and two SAG Awards, and for his role as President Tom Kirkman on the hit drama series ‘Designated Survivor.’ . Other credits include ‘Melancholia’, ‘Dark City’, ‘A Few Good Men’, ‘Flatliners’, ‘Young Guns’, ‘Young Guns II’, ‘The Lost Boys’ and ‘Stand by Me’.