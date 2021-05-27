Kids Sell Explicit Videos on OnlyFans

05/27/2021 at 9:38 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The British subscription site OnlyFans does not prevent underage users from selling and appearing in explicit videos, according to a BBC investigation. Those under 18 have used a fake ID to set up their accounts, and police say a 14-year-old boy used a grandmother’s passport.

The UK’s highest-ranking child protection police officer also says children are being “exploited” on the platform. OnlyFans Says Their Age Verification Systems Exceed Regulatory Requirements. The platform has more than a million “creators”, who share videos, photos and messages directly with subscribers on a monthly basis. Teaser videos or photos for accounts are often promoted on Twitter and Instagram.

In exchange for hosting the material, OnlyFans takes a 20% share of all payments. OnlyFans was a big winner during the pandemic, and its popularity soared due to much of the world being confined to home. The social media platform has grown nearly 10-fold since 2019 and now has more than 120 million users.