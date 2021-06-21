Kidnappings and homicides have decreased during 2021

MEXICO CITY. When presenting the monthly report on security in the country, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, reported that there was an increase in the commission of femicides, robberies and rapes throughout the country from January to May of this year compared to the same period compared to 2020.

“Regarding the crimes of pedestrian robbery, we have an increase of 6.4 percent, as well as theft in individual transport, 19.3, and also in taxis we see an increase of 26.5 percent and in the violation of 30 percent, and of human trafficking 47 percent and femicides 7 percent on the rise, “he explained at the morning press conference at the National Palace.

Regarding intentional homicides, it was reported that the upward trend continues to be contained and that from January to May 2021, it decreased 2.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

“Regarding intentional homicide by federal entity, it must be said that in the accumulated from January to May 2021 six entities concentrate 50 percent of the victims of intentional homicide in the country, they are Guanajuato, Baja California, Jalisco, State of Mexico, Michoacán and Chihuahua “he specified in the report.

Rodríguez Velázquez clarified that even though Guanajuato is the first place of intentional homicides of the 32 entities, the authorities continue to work as the Secretariat of National Defense and the National Guard, for which it has been possible to contain this crime and they begin to register low in its incidence.

When addressing the incidence of intentional homicides in the 15 municipalities that require priority attention, he pointed out that in the first five months of 2021 “there was a decrease of 6.1 percent in intentional homicides compared to the same period last year.”

In addition, he stressed that in these 15 priority municipalities “27 percent of the country’s homicides are concentrated and in 9 municipalities there is a decrease of 16.6 percent on average, while in six municipalities this crime increased 19.6 percent in average”.

The municipalities in which this criminal conduct increased are León, Guanajuato; Cajeme, Sonora; Acapulco Guerrero; Guadalajara Jalisco; Chihuahua, Chihuahua, and Morelia, Michoacán.

Where intentional homicides have decreased are Tijuana, Ciudad Juárez, Celaya, Culiacán, Benito Juárez in Quintana Roo, San Pedro Tlaquepaque, Irapuato and Iztapalapa along with Salamanca.

When addressing the index on kidnappings in Mexico, the head of the SSPC specified that in the first five months of 2021, this crime decreased 28.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020 and because of what it does at the beginning of the federal administration in 2018 To date, it can be said that the drop in this case is 60.4 percent.

In her presentation, the secretary of security remarked that at the federal level crimes have decreased 27.2 percent, in January to May 2021 compared to the same period in 2019, which represents a downward trend since the beginning of the administration.

