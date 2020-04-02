Jason Kidd is one of the most authoritative voices to talk about basketball and his words about Lebron James They acquire a special relevance this season, for his work as assistant coach in Los Angeles Lakers. The mythical ex-NBA player had an impact on El Rey’s spare capacity to remain active for five more seasons and reach the age of 40 competing. One factor is what would make this feat possible. “His intelligence”. In those lines Kidd expressed himself, making many fans dream of seeing Lebron for much longer.

#NBA Doc Rivers and Jason Kidd surrender to the Lakers star: “The intelligence of LeBron James will help him play in the NBA until he is 40 years old.” pic.twitter.com/E5mj7kpOb7

– NBA Fury (@FuriaNBA) March 30, 2020

