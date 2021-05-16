Kid Loki, Lady Loki, King Loki and more

Next June the series arrives on the Disney + streaming platform “Loki”. We are facing the third series of Marvel Studios for the streaming service. A series that, although located in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), is set in a different Earth. We are going to a different timeline, to the gap that was opened when the Avengers traveled to 2012 in “Avengers: Endgame” to take over the Tesseract. However, it fell into the hands of Loki, who fled with him. This has caused a change in the line of events, and Loki is largely the cause. This will cause it to cross its path with the Temporal Variation Agency (TVA), an organization that sees it for the continuity of the timeline.

We do not yet know what surprises this series has prepared for us, but there are many who think that it will leave us several different versions of Loki, just like in the comics. In fact, the idea of ​​having actors like Richard E. Grant and Sophia Di Martino in roles still undisclosed, and that rumors and ideas have been heard that point to King Loki, Classic Loki or Lady Loki, invite even more theorizing.

Although the Marvel Comics Loki has not lived the same experiences as the UCM Loki, in fact in the cartoons it is not that he has lived great adventures with the TVA, we have had many alternative versions of himself that have arisen from deaths, rebirths and reboots.

Some of those “variants” of Loki have had long stages of their own in the comics, in which the most mischievous of Asgardians has taken on new forms or even been replaced by another version of himself. The trailers of this new series “Loki” living experiences that his comic book counterpart has gone through over the years.

Loki, from its ancient roots in the real world of Norse mythology, has an intrinsic status of “shapeshifter”, so it is difficult to catalog all its “variants”. In fact, something that has been tapped into in Marvel comics is this ever-changing and ever-evolving nature. Here we bring you some of the most famous versions of Loki in the comics.

Lady Loki

After dying during Ragnarok in 2004, Loki returned as Lady Loki. It was all a plan of the trickster, who staged his own resurrection in Thor # 5 by J. Michael Straczynski and Olivier Coipel. Loki took Lady Sif’s body to use as his own, and soon gained the trust of the resurrected Asgardians. She also wreaked havoc as Lady Loki, becoming a close ally of Doctor Doom and joining Norman Osborn’s secret Cabal alliance, spawning the Dark Reign / Dark Reign crossover. When Sif returned, Loki reverted to his masculine appearance before dying during the events of Siege / Siege. Since this resurrection, Loki has had the power to switch between male and female characters at will.

Kid loki

One of Loki’s most popular identities was when he died during Siege and returned as Kid Loki in 2010. His death occurred when he orchestrated a battle to restore Asgard to its former glory and ended up watching Sentry / Watcher destroy it. Loki joined the battle and died. When Loki returned, he was a boy. The Asgardians rejected him, but Thor defended his brother. This Loki did not possess all the memories of his former self and lacked all of his powers.

Kid Loki soon joined the Young Avengers in the second iteration of the Young Heroes team. His original plan was to prevent Wiccan from becoming the Demiurge, but América Chávez got in his way. He became a trusted companion until that version of the team broke up after a battle with the mysterious Mother, who turned out to be the embodiment of Loki’s guilty conscience.

After some adventures of his own, he was forced to sacrifice himself and merge with a ghost of his old self, dying after a tearful conversation with his brother. Following Kid Loki’s death, he would make two brief reappearances, one as a ghost, depicting the guilt of the new Loki (Ikol), and another as a temporary rebirth in the pages of Asgardians of the Galaxy, donning the Destroyer’s armor, before dissipating. after completing your objectives.

Ikol

Kid Loki learned from an echo of his older self that Loki had laid out a plan before his death in Siege / Siege. Unfortunately for him, Kid Loki wanted nothing to do with it and so he turned the echo into Ikol, a version of Loki trapped in the form of a magpie. Kid Loki and Ikol coexisted at the same time, but young Loki soon realized that Ikol only existed in his own mind. Meanwhile, Mephisto had the Crown of Fear, and the only way to destroy it was for Kid Loki to die. Eventually, Ikol convinced Kid Loki to allow him to take over as the sole Loki. After this, Kid Loki and Ikol combined to become the new Loki.

Going into more detail, during the 2013 Young Avengers series, Loki manipulated events in an attempt to gain more power, using the abilities of Wiccan, the reincarnation of the reality-changing son of the Scarlet Witch, to age the body of Loki until he became that of a young adult. Despite joining the Young Avengers as a manipulator for his own gain, Loki grows to care for them, his conscience prevents him from betraying them, and helps them defeat the villain he himself helped create in the first place. His actions in this series start Ikol on the path of proper redemption.

In the pages of Loki: Agent of Asgard, Loki fulfills the will of the Queens of Asgard in exchange for his past sins being erased from Asgard’s records. During that time, he meets his dark self from the future, leaves behind his guilt and his name as the God of Lies, becoming the God of Stories. Following all this, a bid for the presidency, two successful attempts to lift Thor’s hammer, and at least four deaths (and subsequent rebirths), Loki currently sits on the throne of Jotunheim, ruling his people as King of the Giants. of ice.

King Loki

The King Loki version appeared in Robert Rodi and Esad Ribic’s 2005 miniseries Loki. It was an alternate version of Loki, one that readers had never seen. When the series began, King Loki was already victorious and successful, having taken control of Asgard. Becoming king was always Loki’s dream, but the king’s duties were never what Loki wanted. Old allies came to collect on the promises you made in the past. King Loki ended up enlisting the help of Thor, Sif, and others, and eventually Thor broke free and defeated his brother, becoming King Thor.

The God of Stories

Another version of King Thor appeared during Al Ewing and Lee Garbett’s Loki: Agent of Asgard series. It was King Thor’s confrontation with his 616 counterpart that led to the creation of the God of Stories, an identity that Loki maintains to this day. Loki realized that being the King of Lies didn’t make him a villain: it made him a liar, which was another word for a storyteller. With Thor as King of Asgard, Loki has his own home in the Nine Realms. He has given up his role as a villain and now dedicates himself to telling stories and occasionally helping his brother when he needs it.

4 comics to get to know Loki better

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby from Norse legends, Loki, the lord of deception, has been spreading lies and deploying machinations since his first appearances, in the collection of his stepbrother, The Mighty Thor. But throughout all these decades he has been much more than a tall antagonist. Controversial figure, capable of taking multiple forms, has challenged prominent Marvel authors to produce memorable stories, of which we present the most outstanding to get closer to his figure.

Sale