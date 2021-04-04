Kid Galahad vs. James Dickens for IBF Featherweight World Title

As Kid Galahad himself announced, the IBF has definitively decided that the title that was left vacant by the resignation of Josh warrington, the featherweight world championship, is disputed by two English co-contenders.

One will be Kid galahad, (27-1, 16 KO), from Sheffield, 31 years old, British and European champion who played the World Cup against Warrington in 2019, with a points loss in a split decision of the judges, and the other will be the fighter from Liverpool, from 29 years, James dickens (30-3, 11 KO) (in the photo before the fight, on the left, against the Spaniard Carlos Ramos).

Dickens has been British super bantamweight champion and came to dispute the world championship with Guillermo Rigondeaux in 2016, having to leave in the third round after suffering a jaw fracture.

Dickens is coming off one of his best victories to date, beating Ryan Walsh in ten rounds in the final of the MTK Golden Contract featherweight tournament last December. The left-hander beat Madrid’s Carlos Ramos earlier on points.

This vacant World Cup will be played in Arlington on the evening of Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders, May 8.