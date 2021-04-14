Kid Cudi, his Kurt Cobain tribute dress and Off White clothing line

A collaboration with Off-White
The tribute is not everything. In a follow-up tweet, Kid Cudi announced that he is working on a collaboration with Louis Vuitton’s artistic director Off White, and that such a dress would be included in the collection.
Im doin a collection w Off White and the dress will be included !!
– The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 11, 2021
Following his performance on Saturday night, fans and critics praised Kid Cudi’s tribute to Cobain, sharing side-by-side with the couple.
“Kurt Cobain was a precious soul. During a time when it was popular to shame things that went against the idea of normalcy in society, Kurt embraced and advocated for them. Kid Cudi paid tribute by doing the same. I really LOVE watching him “one person tweeted.