Kid Cudi, his Kurt Cobain tribute dress and Off White clothing line

A collaboration with Off-White

The tribute is not everything. In a follow-up tweet, Kid Cudi announced that he is working on a collaboration with Louis Vuitton’s artistic director Off White, and that such a dress would be included in the collection.

Im doin a collection w Off White and the dress will be included !! – The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 11, 2021

Following his performance on Saturday night, fans and critics praised Kid Cudi’s tribute to Cobain, sharing side-by-side with the couple.

“Kurt Cobain was a precious soul. During a time when it was popular to shame things that went against the idea of ​​normalcy in society, Kurt embraced and advocated for them. Kid Cudi paid tribute by doing the same. I really LOVE watching him “one person tweeted.