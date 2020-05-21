Nissan went all out in the discount game. The Japanese automaker launched today (21) the Nissan Commitment. Through it, the customer can have a Nissan zero km and not pay the first 12 installments of the car, as well as the first overhaul. According to Nissan, this would give “a year of tranquility for those who need to buy or exchange their car right now”.

Kicks, March and Versa are Nissan’s most sought after cars and are on offer on the network.

Photo: Nissan / Disclosure

The discounts are really good. A Kicks SL 1.6 CVT, for example, has a R $ 7,000 discount. The price drops from R $ 106,390 to R $ 99,390. The Kicks SL with Tech package, of R $ 112,140, ​​has an even greater discount, of R $ 8,500, being sold for R $ 103,640. All models from the Japanese manufacturer’s product portfolio are available.

The Nissan Frontier pickup is the vehicle that has the biggest discount: incredible R $ 26,040. Thus, Frontier XE AT (2019) went from R $ 176,030 to R $ 149,990. At Frontier Attack 2020, the discount is R $ 15,000: it drops from R $ 166,190 to R $ 150,190. In the March 1.6 SL CVT, the discount of R $ 4,700 caused the price to drop from R $ 65,190 to R $ 60,490.

Nissan Kicks: discount is R $ 7,000 in the SL 1.6 CVT version.

Photo: Sergio Quintanilha / Guia do Carro

In the Versa line, the biggest discount is in the SV CVT MultiApp version: R $ 7,450. Therefore, the car costs R $ 60,290. “We know that the country’s resumption will not be easy, but we believe in Brazil and we know that we are committed to supporting our consumers, to support them when they need it most,” said Tiago Castro, Senior Director of Marketing and Sales at Nissan do Brasil. “We support people to stay at home, and we are ready to resolve their issues remotely or when it is time for them to go to dealerships.”

In addition to continuing to offer the best maintenance cost in the market, with two years of Nissan Way Assistance, three years warranty and the smallest revision in the market, the company eased the terms for maintenance service, with increased tolerance for carrying out revisions. (three months or 3,000 km more or less). Promotional prices are available on the website www.outletnissan.com.br.

