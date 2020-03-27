As of Friday, confirmed cases of people attending the three boxing stadiums in Bangkok totaled 72, more than a fifth of the national total of 322

By: AP

Fans kick boxing they came from all Thailand to attend an important duel of muay thai at the indoor stadium Lumpini in Bangkok on March 6. Dozens of the spectators returned home without knowing that they were already carrying the coronavirus.

Attendees led an inevitable increase in infections this month, prompting the government to abandon its lax stance to fight COVID-19, which failed to inspire public confidence.

As of Friday, confirmed cases of people who attended all three boxing stadiums in Bangkok they numbered 72, more than a fifth of the national total of 322. An actor, a division general, a politician, a boxing coach and a large number of fans are among the contagions of coronavirus after the event on March 6.

It is feared that hundreds of such events in all corners of the country could turn into viral time bombs. Health authorities take the threat seriously.

“The more people report, the easier it is for us to trace others who have the virus before it is too late,” said Dr. Thaveesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.

But even as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced measures last week to combat the spread of COVID-19 _ including postponing a major three-day holiday, closing schools, and allowing provincial governors to close any public meeting space_, he insisted that the country would not be quarantined.

He told his compatriots that the crisis had not yet reached Phase 3, a pandemic that would be unleashed by significant transmission of the virus locally. It is difficult to judge how that would be determined, especially since the Prayuth government has been criticized for a lack of transparency and uniformity in disclosing information.

Even applying forceful measures to the arrival of foreigners sends a double message. Instead of prohibiting the arrival of international flights, something that several countries have done, visitors from other nations should have health certificates stating that they do not carry the virus.

That requirement is impractical, because in many countries, if not all, it is difficult to get tested when symptoms of the disease are not shown.

Among those affected by the virus in the duel from kick boxing there’s Kitti Paopiamsap, a very diligent local politician serving his constituents in a province east of Bangkok.

According to local press reports, from attending Lumpini Stadium until testing positive, Paopiamsap _ head of the Chahoengsao provincial administration organization_ attended six weddings, six funerals, three community meetings (two of them with older adults), three ordinations Buddhists, three fairs and at least four other public gatherings.