The story of Felipe Silva of the BRAVE Combat Federation begins like many others in Brazil: With limited resources but with a lot of imagination and energy.

“As a child, I was very active and always full of energy, so this put sports in my way from my earliest days”, Felipe says.

“Like many other young Brazilians, and probably children around the world at the time, the martial arts and action movies of the late 1980s and early 1990s influenced me greatly. Seeing that led me on a path where I was going to eventually search for martial arts, and if you combine this with my personality and my active profile, it would be obvious. ”, said Silva.

But the first contact of Philip with the activities in which he was destined to get involved, according to him it was not with the Mixed martial arts, the same one that later in his life would take him around the world and take him to his limits.

It was actually purely shocking with Muay Thai and mainly Kick boxing, and the Brazilian thought it was going to be like this forever.

“As I said, it all fit together perfectly for me to join martial arts at a very young age.”, keep going.

“But then I got hooked on Kickboxing and Muay Thai, I dedicated all my youth and a large part of my adult life to foot fighting. When I fell in love with these arts for the first time, I think that, in addition to trying to imitate all those movements that I was seeing in the movies, what moved me was the fact that I wanted to test myself, overcome my limits, seek new challenges ”he added.

It wasn’t until 2009, when I already had 30 professional Muay Thai and Kickboxing matches, that Felipe Silva He decided to transition to mixed martial arts, and a key person in the process was his mentor and friend. Cristiano Marcello.

“As a person involved in martial arts almost all my life, I was already seeing the growth of MMA, but in 2009, even before CM System was founded, I contacted Cristiano Marcello”, Silva remembers.

“I had just left Chute Boxe, where he trained legends like Anderson Silva, Wanderlei Silva and Mauricio Shogun, and I wanted to have that level of professionalism and mentoring ”.

But as a perfectionist, Felipe Silva He was not happy to make the move and recklessly dive into a new sport, he meticulously prepared himself for the transition and made sure every aspect of his game was sharp enough before entering the cage for the first time.