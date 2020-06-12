Panini continues to offer the new series based on Kick-Ass within its Evolution label. Patience Lee, a former military man and mother of two, has taken control of her city’s criminal organization, it is time to see if she has bitten more than she can swallow.

The creation of Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. took a major turn in the face of this new incarnation of their character, but now it is no longer under their creative influence. The witness has been passed to the screenwriter Steve Niles (American, 1965) and the cartoonist Marcelo Frusin (Argentine, 1967) and although we could think of a drastic change that could affect the series, we are facing the opposite. Perhaps their names do not sound among the general public but we are talking about important authors with great previous works. Niles is the creator of 30 days of darkness and is currently succeeding with The October Faction, adaptation to Netflix series included. For his part, Frusin has a long career in the DC Comics label Vertigo, collaborating with authors of the stature of Warren Ellis or Brian Azzarello.

Patience’s story continues at the same point we left it in the previous tome, which compiled the first six numbers of his career with the suit that Dave Lizewski popularized. Now, in an arc spanning the next six issues in the collection, the new Kick-Ass aims to continue to advance its fight against crime from within, with its own minions, often without caring about the means as long as the end is reached. Miss Lee’s vision presents us, at times, her “heroic” activity, as a night job that helps pay her house bills at the end of the month as she continues to practice as a soldier in her new life as a civilian, with the salary you should receive as such from your criminal organization. And she continues to combine it with her job as a waitress, taking care of her little ones and pretending to study a university career. This woman does not sleep.

Out of all that, this new story arc places us in the doubt that generates the temptation to take a little more money to continue surviving. Let us remember that the benefits that she “steals” from the criminals she uses to donate to charity or to help those most in need, including herself. Patience does not feel esteem or pity for those who cause pain with her shady business, but for the innocent her position is diametrically opposite. His great heart and affection for his own make him put his own interests first for the good of others, humanize his figure and transcend his role under the green tights. A Kick-Ass that put its batons aside to embrace firearms and unarmed hand-to-hand combat.

Niles offers us a portrait of the underworld of New Mexico where the new rival of Kick-Ass can be a very hard bone to crack, without scruples and with more elaborate and complicated tactics to overcome. Patience’s strong military training is a weapon in her favor and her own experience on the battlefield is an option to consider. Frusin for his part perform a work where he plays with the viewing angles, giving a sovereign volume to the forms by applying light sources and brightness on the surfaces of any element, having artificial lights from closed environments or the flashes of weapons when shooting , to name a few.

This Kick-Ass reboot translates to nimble and entertaining reading, who makes us go through the concerns of a woman, who on her journey to the hell of economic need, has managed to find a solution in crime to cover her needs, but especially those of many others who share her situation.

Kick-Ass The New Girl Second Book

URL: Panini Comics

Illustrator: Steve Niles, Marcelo Frusin

ISBN: 9788413343853

Number of pages : 160

Description: The new Kick-Ass takes over! After Patience eliminated Hoops Lucero and took control of his criminal operations, returning the money to the neighborhood, new and old Kick-Ass enemies prepare to respond.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

