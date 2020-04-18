Time passes for everyone, and although it seems incredible, Kick-Ass, the film that unveiled Matthew Vaughn It was last April 16, its first ten years and as a celebration some of its best kept secrets have been revealed.

In a lengthy article published by The Hollywood Reporter, in tribute to the quirky superhero movie, Matthew Vaughn and many others involved in the film, have told how it was to adapt the peculiar Mark Millar comic to the cinema. Like for example, Vaughn’s memory that no Hollywood studio was willing to make the film come true, especially due to the fact that there was an 11-year-old girl who was dedicated to distributing justice with her father. Many executives proposed to the director to change the character for a young woman of 25 years or older, but Vaughn refused and in order to get ahead Kick-Ass had to mortgage his house.

Fortunately, he had some important allies on his friends list, such as the actor Brad Pitt whom he met when he worked as a producer on the Guy Ritchie film, Snatch, Pigs and Diamonds. Pitt embarked on Vaughn’s idea as a producer and he was assigned one of the main roles of Kick-Ass, that of Big daddy, a former policeman turned superhero who had trained his 11-year-old daughter to become a Hit Girl. But as we all know, Pitt never appeared in Kick-assHe received a call from Quentin Tarantino to star in his next project: Damn Bastards. ç

So Vaughn had to find a substitute to play Big daddy, and did not think of any other than Nicolas Cage, a huge fan of the comic book world, who immediately signed up to participate in the film as a way to honor his great obsession with superheroes.

In reality we could call them anti-heroes, since many of them are not exactly known for their heroicities.

With more than $ 96 million raised at the box office, Kick-Ass is not what is called “a fundraising success” But he managed to gain a wide fan base that has made it, almost, a cult movie of superhero cinema. He also gave Vaughn the opportunity to be known in the different studios to be able to carry out other films that have been a success, such as Kingsman or the first one by Deadpool.

