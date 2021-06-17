Kick accessory maker RavPower for allowing these reviews

In mid-May, a leaked database revealed a scheme with hundreds of thousands of people involved in fake reviews within Amazon. The practice had some relevant players such as the accessory manufacturer Aukey, which was immediately discontinued. A month later, it was RavPower’s turn.

It all started because of a recent Wall Street Journal article. Journalist Nicole Nguyen revealed how she had received a $ 35 gift card in exchange for leaving a review of the product you had bought for a similar value. When the news gained some traction, Amazon immediately decided to remove RravPower from the platform, something that has been confirmed by The Verge.

RavPower has not gone alone from the Amazon platform. He is accompanied by TaoTronics and Vava, two more stores that are part of the same business group as RavPower. Anjou and HooToo, two other stores from the same company, are still on Amazon.

The war on (fake) reviews

The removal of RavPower from the store comes sOnly weeks after they got rid of Anker and Mpow among others. The reason? The same in all cases: allow and boost reviews on fire with gift checks, free products or directly money transfer. It’s a practice that Amazon strictly banned on its platform five years ago.

Despite these cases and the database with hundreds of thousands of people involved, Amazon says it’s a minor practice and only a very small percentage of user reviews are fake. The company has repeated how important it is for them not to undermine consumer confidence with these types of false reviews.

Among Amazon’s efforts, they say it stands out the use of artificial intelligence capable of detecting fake reviews before humans on the platform. According to Amazon, during 2020 they detected more than 200 million suspected fake reviews before the customer saw them. During the first three months of 20212 he says he has informed more than 1,000 groups (usually on Facebook) and companies about these practices to prevent them from continuing.

At the moment It is a problem that does not seem to be completely solvedAlthough with measures as drastic as being removed from the platform, perhaps some stores will consider it before allowing these reviews of their products to be made. What will be the next batch to be stripped of distribution rights on Amazon?

Via | The Verge