The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, ad a package of measures for the productive sectors of Buenos Aires in the framework of the Productive Boost Plan in the context of the coronavirus health emergency. The announcement was made in the Golden Hall of the Buenos Aires Government, in La Plata, and the governor was accompanied by the Minister of Production, Augusto Costa, and by the president of Banco Provincia, Juan Cuattromo.

The package It is composed of six lines called “BAPRO-FOGABA Agreement”. “Open Commerce”, “Provincial Plan for the Production of Basic Supplies for Health”; “To All Machine” and “#FINDE”.

“We are proud that in the midst of this pandemic and the economic situation that we were dragging today we can launch six measures to encourage Buenos Aires production,” said Governor Kicillof

The agreement between Banco Provincia and the Buenos Aires Guarantee Fund (FOGABA) for granting guarantees on loans issued by BAPRO for payment of wages and working capital for MiPyMEs.

This agreement seeks to guarantee to SMEs that require financing “to reinsert into the financial system companies that have failed to pay credits with the guarantee of Fogaba and to grant guarantees for a larger amount in a context of greater stability”.

“With the support of FOGABA, companies access automatic or semi-automatic guarantees for up to 2 million pesos,” they explained from the environment of the governor.

Another point presented today is the extension of a tool that Bapro already uses to the shops in the municipalities and which is called Open Shops. The DNI Account application that works with any smartphone and allows the option to pay, transfer money and make withdrawals that the financial institution also uses They can use local shops for the online sale of products.

“It is a tool that will help businesses that today cannot function normally, that can be done using this tool and delivering their products via delivery,” Costa explained.

This online ordering tool will be in the municipalities and all local businesses will be able to join to start carrying out operations. The businesses are going to have to join through the municipalities, which are the ones that are going to be in charge of the registries and “the advantage that they are going to have is that, With the DNI Account, you will be able to digitally collect and operate online without making any investment ”, they pointed out from the office that Augusto Costa conducts

Another product that, in this case is relaunched, is the plan “At Full Speed ​​” what is the line of credit for the purchase of agricultural machinery. This had been presented at Expo Agro but was never able to start due to the quarantine that paralyzed some announcements.

This will be a Bapro line for the purchase of machinery with a term of up to 36 months and a rate of 18.5%, there will also be the option of 48 months at a rate of 20.5% and 60 months at a rate of 22.5 percent.

The provincial plan for Production of Essential Inputs for Health, means that those companies or cooperatives that produce or are reconverted to produce basic supplies necessary for health will be able to access lines of credit destined to working capital for SMEs and Cooperatives of Banco Provincia. and working capital up to 12 months at 24% TNA and check discount up to 90 days at 25% TNA.

Finally also spear FINDE, the first virtual fair for independent culture and creative industries in the Province of Buenos Aires It will take place over three consecutive weekends (April 30 to May 3, May 7 to 10 and May 14 to 17).

These new announcements on day 41 of the quarantine join others as the province – through Banco Provincia – had a line of credits for SMEs for the payment of wages with a rate of 24% annually for a period of 90 days. For this measure, the Buenos Aires Guarantee Fund obtained $ 30,000 million that the Nation arranged to finance this operation.

At once, ARBA launched a payment plan of up to 10 years for SMEs that it contemplates a 100% deduction of fines and interest; It rescheduled tax maturities, extended until May 31 the suspension of embargoes on bank accounts and credit rights and extended until next June 10 the maturities of installments or advances of payment plans that operated in the month of April.

“With the actions implemented by the collection agency, the Province has already favored a group of 3,500,000 Buenos Aires households, which in terms of resources constitutes a fiscal effort of 3,350 million pesos,” they explained from the government through a statement.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labor launched a regularization regime for small and medium-sized companies that they register debts for labor offenses with discounts of 100% to 50%; the possibility of cash payment or up to three installments without interest; and financing of up to 48 installments