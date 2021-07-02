Kichenok and Ninomiya take the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Linette and Rosolska

07/02/2021 at 2:46 PM CEST

The Ukrainian player Lyudmyla Kichenok, number 49 of the WTA and the Japanese tennis player Makoto ninomiya, number 53 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and twenty minutes by 6-4, 3-6 and 9-7 to the poles Magda Linette Y Alicja Rosolska, number 88 of the WTA and, number 94 of the WTA respectively in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players during the round of 32 of the competition.

The match data reflects that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, had a 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 60% of the service points. As for Linette and Rosolska, they managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, achieved 64% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and won 59% of their service points.

In the round of 32 Kichenok and Ninomiya will face the American players Asia Muhammad Y Jessica pegula tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in London from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 63 couples participate in the championship.