Kia finds itself developing a new pick-up truck due to the constant growth of the segment worldwide

The commitment to medium-sized vehicles SUV Y pick-ups It has been constantly growing in recent months, and auto factories have paid special attention in this area. HyundaiFor example, it is in the development of its new compact truck, Santa Cruz, which will be officially presented between this and next 2021.

Kia It has not been left behind, and has announced that they are already working on the first developments of a medium-sized pick-up vehicle, based on the Telluride, one of the largest SUVs of the Asian brand, however, according to the Korean site Blog Naver, Kia took the opportunity to make a more familiar design in relation to models such as River, Sorento, Cerato or the future Seltos, and that, in addition, it will have a grill and modern headlights characteristic of the range of the company.

The project has the face of several cars Kia, but the body has an aesthetic similar to that of Chevrolet Silverado, although the automaker’s idea is to bet on the item of medians and compete mainly against the Toyota hilux, the Ford Ranger, the Volkswagen Amarok, the Nissan Frontier wave Chevrolet S10, to mention some within this segment that is gaining more and more competition worldwide.

It is possible that, if the design based on these characteristics is carried out, there will also be a reduction in dimensions to achieve the medium vehicle that the firm seeks.

There are also high probabilities that the first appearances will take place next year, but for the moment it is known that in at least some markets, the South Korean firm wants its new pick-up to have different configurations with single and all-wheel drive and cab single or double.

