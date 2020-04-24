Built on the Ceed platform, it incorporates smart modifications to vary its focus

The plug-in hybrid variant, available from 26,150 euros in Spain

The new Kia XCeed 2020 is the crossover body of the Korean compact. With it comes a new digital instrumentation and a range consisting of three gasoline engines, two Diesel and a plug-in hybrid on sale since 2020. Its starting price is 22,800 euros, discounts apart. The plug-in hybrid version, which arrives at dealerships in April 2020, can be purchased from € 26,150.

The Kia XCeed 2020 It is already on sale and is the fourth body of the Korean compact family. It is not an SUV like the Sportage, but it is a link between it and the Ceed 5-door. Don’t call it SUV, call it CUV, Crossover Utility Vehicle. It is not the only one on the market –Subaru XV, Infiniti QX30–, nor is it a strictly new car, because the XCeed shares a lot with the Ceed, but it is slightly larger in size, looking for spectacular design and gaining versatility with minor mechanical modifications , without making the leap to all-wheel drive.

KIA XCEED 2020: EXTERIOR

All the panels of the body of the Kia XCeed 2020, except the front doors, are different from those of the Ceed. It is more voluminous than the compact and aims to adapt to a ‘country’ use. Only offered with five doors, without a family version, and the differences compared to its range brothers start from the front grille, with two horizontal slats in a matte aluminum finish that visually widen the whole. There are chrome trims throughout the body, and the black plastic wheel arches are combined with decorative aluminum strips as underbody protectors.

In the purely aesthetic, it conveys an almost prototype feeling, reinforced by two beautiful but simulated exhaust outlets. In fact, its lines can remind of higher priced and carefully designed cars such as a DS3 Crossback or an Infiniti QX30, although the most similar rival to the XCeed on almost all fronts is the Ford Focus Active, as we will discuss during this text.

As for measures, with 4.40 meters long it gains 8.5 centimeters compared to the Ceed 5 doors, and practically all of them are found in a curved rear that achieves a drop in the ceiling in a rear window much more stretched than in the Ceed.

The increase in length is reflected in the cargo capacity of the boot, with an increase of 426 liters – the plug-in hybrid version remains at 291 – compared to Ceed’s 395. Surprisingly, in a comparison with purely SUV rivals, the XCeed shares practically both length and width with the others and holds the load capacity stake reasonably well – see bottom table – especially when the Kia is much lower than all the others ten centimeters below the average.

LENGTH* WIDTH* HEIGHT* TRUNK** Kia XCeed 4.40 1.83 1.46 426 Kia ceed 4.31 1.80 1’45 395 Honda HR-V 4.34 1.77 1.60 448 Mazda CX-30 4.40 1.80 1’54 430 Mitsubishi ASX 4.37 1.81 1.64 406 Nissan Qashqai 4.39 1.80 1.59 430 Peugeot 3008 4.48 1.84 1.62 520 Seat Ateca 4.36 1.84 1.60 510 Skoda Karoq 4.38 1.84 1.60 521 Suzuki S-Cross 4.30 1.79 1.58 430

Units of measurement: * meter || ** liters

Leaves a virtually flat floor when seats are folded down. These are laid down in a 40/20/40 ratio to suit the consumer to leave a total of 1,378 liters of cargo. And for the day to day there is a quite practical double bottom.

To comply with slightly broken roads or tracks, the ground clearance is up to 4.2 centimeters higher than that of the Ceed if we equip the 18-inch wheel, specifically 18.4 centimeters to the ground. With the basic 16-inch rim, this height is reduced by one centimeter, although the increased profile of the tire partially compensates for the loss. It is not a lot of height, but a Sportage has no more, nor many other declared SUV models. The XCeed offers, in fact, the same measurement at this level as that of a Suzuki Vitara, and allows a height almost two centimeters greater than that of the Ford Focus Active, although two less than that of the Infiniti – the latter in the process of ‘extinction’ ‘-.

KIA XCEED 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the new Kia XCeed 2020 It is very similar to the rest of the family, the cabin is basically a carbon copy of the Ceed 5-door, so is its habitability. With one caveat: in the rear seats, the descending line of the roof can cause the head to reach the upholstery when we adopt an upright posture, especially if the sliding sunroof is equipped and for taller passengers. In a relaxed posture it does not happen. Therefore, the habitability of the XCeed is consistent with its external dimensions.

The driving posture is pleasant, only slightly elevated compared to a passenger car due to the increase in body height; the legs are quite stretched and the steering wheel is practically vertical. It is a pure Ceed in this sense.

We find good qualities, and it is not a cliché: it beats most European compacts in this section. The feel of the materials, even the hard plastics at the bottom of the cabin, are as good as its settings.

We have only tested the seats upholstered in synthetic leather topped with yellow stitching as befits the finish Yellow. With electric regulation and heating, they are not distinguished by a spectacular lateral grip, but by a remarkable comfort and consistent with the focus of comfort on board this car.

The sensations collected on board the Ceed 5 doors are similar to those obtained with the XCeed; in fact, they are better in this case. Aerodynamic soundproofing is excellent, mechanical noise is minimal with the engine 1.4 T-GDi and the tread is very well masked despite the tires in measure 235/35 R18 Conti Sport Contact of the unit tested.

It is the only and first model of the firm that can fit a fully digital 12.3-inch control panel, which we will talk about in the equipment section. In the more equipped versions, another central screen is added, 10.25 inches and capable of handling many other services.

KIA XCEED 2020: EQUIPMENT

Let’s start with the multimedia face of the XCeed, the one that is most distinguished from the rest of the Ceed range. First of all, it is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto protocols, and has certain peculiarities.

The first is digital instrumentation, which the brand calls Supervision. It is a screen that measures 12.3 inches and has a resolution of 1920 by 720 pixels. It covers the entire panel and, yes, it is only available with the highest end of the range, the Emotion, but we must also choose an extra equipment package. The Yellow, which is the cheaper of the two on offer, will ‘tick’ your equipment car but it costs 2,700 euros and, then yes, you can enjoy Supervision instrumentation.

The speedometer and rev counter change the color of the hands and the font when we change driving mode; Supervision also displays information about the route, the status of the car, navigation and sound equipment. The screen does not reflect light from outside and both the handling of the screens and the quality of the graphics are good. If you prefer to do without Supervision, with the two basic finishes it offers a 3.5-inch liquid crystal display, while with the Tech and Emotion finishes it equips a 4.2-inch TFT screen amid traditional instrumentation.

And from screen to screen, we talk about multimedia. It is the first time in the Ceed family that a 10.25-inch has been incorporated. There is a 5-inch one in the basic finish, another 8-inch in the Drive and finally the already mentioned 10.25-inch in the Tech and Emotion.

abc

But the size is not what matters, neither on the screens. We have to look at two words associated with that big screen: Uvo Connect, a telematic service that works with an eSim card integrated in the vehicle and that serves, on the one hand, to remove things from the car to a mobile device. We talk about travel statistics, car status, car location, or diagnostic and maintenance notifications.

On the other hand, Uvo Connect allows you to send things to the car, such as an address to the browser or, very soon, open or close the doors remotely. These features are free for seven years, with updates included.

Apart from UVO Connect, there is also other information that comes from the internet and is under the umbrella of Kia Live Services. Designed in collaboration with Tomtom, it offers traffic status data, radar and weather information, nearby parking places, fuel prices … and is also free for seven years.

The thing is, the new Kia operating system is powerful and easy to operate. You can have three applications open at the same time, or connect two bluetooth devices simultaneously, one mobile to speak and another to listen to music, for example.

And finally, either as standard or as an option, it has all the security systems of a modern car. Among them, adaptive cruise control with automatic stop and start function, blind spot detection system, frontal collision warning that also detects pedestrians, speed limit recognition, automatic parking assistant, lane keeping assistant and lights automatic road. Driver fatigue detector and lane-tracking assistance are also available, the latter listed as level 2 autonomous driving. The LFA system monitors vehicles ahead, keeps the car in its lane and at a safe distance from others.

KIA XCEED 2020: MECHANICAL

There are three gasoline options, all of them familiar. The basic is the three-cylinder 1.0 T-GDI 120 horses, in the middle we find the 1.4 T-GDI It mounts the unit we tested in Marseille, with 140 horsepower and perhaps the best balance in the range, while the third is the Ceed GT’s 204-horsepower 1.6. Then there are the Diesel, with the versions of 115 and 136 horsepower of the block 1.6 CRDI. Obviously the Diesel consume less, 5.2 liters / 100 kilometers in WLTP cycle for the basic one and a half liters at 100 less than our gasoline mechanics.

Regarding the change, all engines except the 1.0 gasoline they can be chosen with a six-speed manual transmission or with the seven-clutch automatic, while the basic can only be manual. Both have an exemplary operation, without peculiar features to highlight.

The plug-in hybrid version of the XCeed debuts in 2020 with a thermal engine 1.6 of 105 horsepower and another electric that will ‘drink’ from an 8.9 kilowatt hour battery to combine 141 horsepower and 265 Newton meter of maximum torque, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour in 11 seconds. The transmission will always be a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic, away from typical CVT changes. The electric autonomy is 58 kilometers, which allows you to wear the Zero Label of the DGT. The estimated charging time for the battery is two and a quarter hours when using a 3.3 kilowatt charger.

Finally, versions with soft hybridization at 48 volts will also arrive during 2020, in the image and likeness of those we tested in the Sportage, in search of the ECO label and less consumption. They will have a manual transmission with electric assistance for the clutch, which will be able to put the car ‘under sail’ automatically in some situations.

All engines, present and future, transmit their power exclusively to the front wheels, without the possibility of opting for all-wheel drive.

KIA XCEED 2020: BEHAVIOR

The suspension of the XCeed is basically the same as that of the Ceed 5-door, with two small and important tweaks. The first is that he rides hydraulic stops on shock absorbers, so that it suffers less when the stem reaches its maximum extension – normally, in passenger cars, it gives an unpleasant “bump” in the passenger compartment when a wheel is left abruptly in the air, for example.

The second adjustment is to mount softer springs, specifically 7% on the front axle and 4% on the rear. The latter is noticeable, both in the city when taking speed bumps, curbs or potholes of all kinds. On the road, if we look for its performance limit, logically it generates a slightly greater roll than that of the Ceed –both by the springs and by the greater height of the center of gravity–, but without losing a frankly correct balance. It supports well in a curve and we have tourist sensations, not a compact SUV. It does not equal –or does not intend– to benchmarks in the segment in precision and agility such as the Ford Focus or Honda Civic, but its driving is very pleasant and the brand’s specific adjustments in steering and stability control have been successful. , as we could see in a tour of twisty stretches on the French Riviera.

The Kia XCeed 2020 has two driving modes: Normal and Sport. When we activate the latter, we immediately notice a change in the response of the engine, more immediate, more ‘alive’, surely due to a change in the throttle map. The steering also becomes more precise and the seven-speed automatic transmission management changes to systematically go into a lower gear than in Normal mode and make the changes faster. It is important to note, however, that it does not incorporate a specific mode for driving off-road or on surfaces with little grip, as in some models of the PSA Group or in the aforementioned Focus Active.

KIA XCEED 2020: PRICES

The new Kia XCeed 2020 has a starting price of 22,800 euros, with the finish Concept associated with the engine of 1.0 liter T-GDI 120 horses. The 1.4 T-GDI part of the 24,600 euros, while the most powerful 1.6 T-GDI it does this from 33,050. Regarding Diesel mechanics, the 1.6 CRDI 115 horses start at 24,000 euros, while 136 horses start at 25,400. As a plug-in hybrid, it can be purchased from 26,150 euros.

However, the launch discounts that Kia will apply from its first units are substantial, as reflected in the table below. They are prices for the cash purchase, for the financed purchases another 1,570 euros would have to be subtracted. With their design and their life on board, they are competitive prices compared to their most direct rivals, as reflected in the second table, even without the discounts of the different brands.

KIA XCEED 1.0 T-GDI Concept 18,270 euros 1.4 T-GDI Drive 20,297 euros 1.6 T-GDI Emotion 28,747 euros 1.6 CRDI 115 Concept 19,919 euros 1.6 CRDI 136 Drive 21,319 euros

RIVALES – rate price Kia XCeed 1.0 T-GDI Concept 120 hp 22,800 euros Kia Ceed 5p 1.0 T-GDI Concept 120 hp 19,925 euros Ford Focus Active 1.0 Ecoboost 125 hp 23,800 euros Subaru XV 1.6i CVT Sport 23,300 euros

P.V.P. no discounts

KIA XCEED 2020: CONCLUSION

Kia assures that the XCeed is going to be the best-selling body of its compact and, in view of its qualities, it makes perfect sense. Studies of the brand say that crossovers are bought mainly by design, and in that section they have given the breast. Details such as the standard LED headlights are also assets in your favor when Focus activeFor example, they cost 700 euros. The impending electrification of the range also gives it strength to use it in the city.

What should the XCeed be compared to? It is not really easy to frame it, because it is a bit in the middle of several fronts. In many areas it could be measured with compact SUVs, although Kia believes there will be no cannibalization regarding its own Sportage. Then there are the high-end passenger cars such as the Toyota C-HR, and on the other hand, the pure and compact plains, with which it has great mechanical similarities. We are talking about the Ceed, which is approximately 2,500 euros cheaper than the XCeed, and also other somewhat more expensive basic models, but perfectly comparable to this XCeed that, after testing it, we consider that it reads the needs and desires of a really wide audience . If success is confirmed, it will seem deserved.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 03/11/2020 The plug-in hybrid arrives at dealerships in April 2020. 01/16/2020 Kia reveals new details of the plug-in hybrid version of the XCeed, 09/06/2019 We attended the dynamic presentation of the Kia XCeed in Marseille. 09/02/2019 Features of the plug-in hybrid version. 08/06/2019 Prices of the Kia XCeed in Spain.

