The new Kia by-wire clutch can be implemented even in electric cars and allow to improve the efficiency of vehicles

While it is true that cars of manual transmission They have begun to be replaced by automatic transmission cars, there are still a lot of drivers who choose to choose a vehicle with manual transmissions.

That is why Kia has opted for the launch of the iMT system (intelligent Manual Transmission) This system manages a ‘by-wire’ clutchthat is, a clutch with no physical connection to the clutch pedal. In other words, it is a manual gearbox with the clutch electromechanically controlled.

In cars with this system, a third pedal will continue to be observed and the gear change will be performed by moving a lever, however, the left pedal is no longer physically connected to the clutch system.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

According to the Diariomotor portal, instead of a mechanical connection to the clutch, either by means of a cable or by means of a hydraulic assistance system, the left pedal activates a sensor and a potentiometer. These electronic components signal to an electromechanical system located in the gearbox, which engages or disengages the clutch. This system is powered by the same electrical machine – called MHSG by KIA – which acts as support for the thermal engine, starter and alternator, an integral part of the car’s 48-volt electrical system. .

With clutch â € ˜by-wireâ € ™ of Kia, there will be a simulation of the friction point of the clutch, and the clutch will continue to have a gradual and modular touch, thanks to the flexibility of this electromechanical system. However, there will be clear advantages in terms of efficiency. For example, when we want to use the engine brake and release the accelerator with a gear engaged, the engine will shut down and the clutch will be disengaged.

In this way, the car will be able to roll without resistance, taking advantage of the kinetic energy. When we step on the accelerator again, the engine starts and the clutch engages again, settling at the proper speed of rotation thanks to the support of the MHSG. If we step on the clutch, the engine will start again, with the clutch disengaged, so that we can enter a gear.

Kia will begin to introduce this new clutch in the new Kia rio and the Kia ceed, and it is estimated that the first models with this system will hit the streets in the coming months.

