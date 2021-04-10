Kia vs Ford, advantages and disadvantages of their hybrid cars | Motor

The path of electrification continues and we compare the advantages and disadvantages of these two brands.

The electrification It is already a clear reality that is part of the plans of absolutely all the brands in the motor world.Now, not all of them will follow the same paths or the same roadmap, so it is interesting to put the modus operandi face to face of rival firms. Today we put the objective on Kia and Ford, what are the advantages and disadvantages of your hybrid cars?

Advantages Kia hybrid

A complete range

As far as possible, the Kia electrified range It is wide and it is that, leaving aside the two electric ones of the company (e-Soul and e-Niro), it has two self-recharging hybrid alternatives and four plug-in hybrids.

Disadvantages Kia hybrid

Little variety in plug-in hybrids

Although it has four models in its range with mechanical PHEV (Ceed Tourer, Xceed, Niro and Sorento), actually with the exception of the large seven-seater SUV, which mounts a variant of the 265 hp system, the other three mount the same scheme, with a power of 141 hp, which is also available on your cousin Hyundai models. It’s a good-performing set, but buyers may find the supply of options somewhat slim.

No light hybrids

Microhybrids are a kind of “trap” that manufacturers have put on the table to reduce emissions and consumption very slightly and, in the case of Spain, to get the ECO label in a simple way. They are not (of course) the panacea of ​​electrification, but they do represent the most affordable option within hybrids, which allows you to enjoy the ‘ECO’ advantages at low cost, so not having any alternative in the range is a point negative.

Advantages Ford hybrid

Give and take options

With just a glance at the catalog of Ford It is surprising how many models in the range enjoy electrified versions: Ford Puma, Fiesta and Focus can be mild-hybrid; Ford Mondeo, S-Max and Galaxy have conventional hybrid versions; the Ford Explorer is a plug-in hybrid, the Tourneo Custom both MHEV What PHEV and the Ford Kuga is the star of the range presenting micro-hybrid, conventional hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

Disadvantages Ford hybrid

Electrified options missing for some best sellers

The range of hybrids of the oval brand is very varied, but it is true that it is missing that some of its most important models present a greater number of alternatives. We refer to Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus, two veteran models of the company, which are only available as microhybrids. In the utility vehicle, by size and weight it may be enough, but especially in the compact a conventional hybrid option or a plug-in (as have rivals such as the Seat Leon or the Renault Megane) would be interesting.

This article was published in Autobild by Mario Herráez.