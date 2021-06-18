Kia Telluride MY22: New face and more endowment to maintain its sales

The Kia Telluride It is one of the most important all-terrain vehicles in the United States. Its history is very recent, so much so that at the moment it is the first, and only, generation that the South Korean firm commercializes of it. However, it was to launch it on the market and kiss the saint, especially in terms of awards and order volume. The proof is that, almost without disheveled, he won the prestigious “World Car Award” that took place in the 2020 financial year.

Now, after two years on sale, its managers have decided that it should undergo a subtle restyling. The reason for this we do not know, since the equator of its life cycle has not yet arrived. However, it is to be understood that his rivals “hate” him and therefore want to take away his position as a pretty boy. So they have not broken their heads and have updated some sections of its aesthetics and endowment. Although, yes, don’t expect big changes…

Kia Telluride revamp focuses on front grille and logos

If we look closely at the photos that Kia USA has published, we can see how Telluride has evolved. Especially on the front, including the new logo that little by little is reaching the rest of the models in the range. The Tiger Nose grill it remains as it is, although after it a new decorative mesh seems to have arrived. And so far we can read, because the rest of the elements that make up the aesthetics of this all-terrain seem to remain as is.

However, those customers who want to add a touch of “darkness” to your Kia Telluride you can opt for the Nightfall Edition version. The novelties that it introduces in its aesthetics are not radical, although they can be seen with the naked eye. Especially since the different ornaments and chrome fixtures they disappear to turn black. Nor can we ignore that the bodywork, roof bars and alloy wheels are dressed in a glossy black tone.

Inside, the revamped Kia Telluride also gets some changes. These do not focus on its design, which remains unchanged from the version that is still sold. Its managers, in this regard, have decided increase the standard equipment from the access levels. Thus, there will be no lack of elements such as the 10.25-inch central touch screen, automatic climate, active cruise control or roadside driver assistance.

All these improvements, of course, will have an impact on a higher selling price. However, the difference with respect to his main rivals continues to be beneficial for him. Still, the first units of the updated Telluride will hit Kia dealerships in the United States later this year. A pity that Europe still does not reach, because with a hybrid or plug-in hybrid version it could make a lot of pupae.

Source – Kia