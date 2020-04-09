Kia Telluride won the 2020 title World Car of the Year in a ceremony broadcast live by the organization World car awards. The luxurious mid-size SUV has achieved yet another recognition.

The Kia won, leaving behind its Mazdas opponents, the Mazda3 and the CX-30 SUV. The combination of luxury, value, outstanding design and excellent driving characteristics of Telluride managed to win this important award,

This SUV features a 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 291 horsepower (hp) and 262 pound-feet of torque. It also offers an eight-speed automatic transmission and 23-mpg fuel economy combined.

The Telluride comes with a choice of front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive (AWD).

The Kia Telluride has three rows of seats, an interior with the highest quality standards, automated safety features to make the journey as safe as possible for all crew members, and above-average reliability ratings have managed to cause a big fuss among customers.

There are four editions with different characteristics and different prices.

The SUV has a manufacturer’s suggested cost of $ 32,785 on the Kia Telluride LX, $ 35,085 in the Telluride S, $ 38,185 in the Telluride EX and $ 42,585 in Telluride SX.

If you choose to add all-wheel drive, it has an additional cost of $ 2,000.

“Designed in the United States for Americans” is the catchphrase for the Kia Telluride, the first Kia SUV designed specifically for the North American market.

.