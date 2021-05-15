Kia Stonic: this is how they are spent among small SUVs

Kia EV 6 flagship: an electric with up to 585 hp that accelerates like a race car New Kia Sorento PHEV: the ecological ‘carriage’ with the ZERO label

Kia Stonic Sound familiar? Well, be quiet, it has become the third best-selling model of the Korean brand in Spain. It launched there in 2017 and since then it has shipped nearly 33,000 of this model, second only to the Ceed / Xceed range and the Sportage. It is a small SUV (4.16 meters long) and it has to be seen in a competitive segment like few today. In the campaign also the Peugeot 2008, the Renault Captur or the Seat Arona, to give just three examples of a category that has passed In less than 10 years, from 2% to the current 22%, which is distributed among the 28 models already on sale … and those that are yet to come.

So, in the middle of its commercial life, comes the traditional renovation. That is, there are no structural changes but improvements to better adapt to that battlefield. The advances are on three fronts: aesthetic touch-ups with the appearance, for the first time, of the GT Line finish. Greater security content (up to seven new ADAS) and connectivity. Finally, introduction of light hybrid versions … while diesel engines disappear. In fact, just 13% of small SUV customers choose this option today.

Compared to the 2017 model, the new Stonic maintains the same proportions, among which the very short overhangs stand out. The result is a generous battle (2.58 meters) that translates into a comfortable interior in all squares. The boot, with 352 liters and adjustable floor, is not the brightest in the segment.

Great customization possibilities

Certainly, it is necessary to be very put to observe what changes on the outside. At least in the normal versions: design of the front fog lights, wheels (16 inches), LED lights and some loose logo. The GT Line variants take on a personality of their own. They are distinguished by the front, much more sporty and with three air intakes under the grille, the 17-inch wheels, specific headlights and behind, the new diffuser, the exclusive reflectors and the double exhaust outlet are appreciated.

Inside, there is no guessing. All the Stonic change something and a little more the GT Line, with a flattened steering wheel and specific seats in fabric and leather, which better gather the body. Most notable is the dashboard digitization, with a small 4.2-inch screen between the two gauges in the instrument cluster. It offers data such as consumption, safety assistants or energy flows.

In addition, it is complemented by another 8-inch, placed in the center of the console. It is standard on all versions, with more features on the more expensive ones. For example, navigation, wireless Apple Car Play or Android Auto connection, connection for two devices, voice command system and a lot, a lot of connectivity: from locating the vehicle or information about the weather, traffic or gas stations, to the so-called last mile navigation, since it allows to launch the last part of a route to the mobile when we have to do it on foot. By the way, the notice that we have left the engine running is particularly useful.

No to diesel, to hybrids

The mechanical offer is very short, it is true: only three gasoline engines, with 84, 100 and 120 horsepower respectively. The first is a 1.2 atmospheric, the two seconds are 1.0 with turbo and light hybridization of 48 V. Therefore, with ECO label from the DGT. The fact is that, only with these two technologies, they reach 75% of the potential clients of the segment.

They are engines that have been revised to improve efficiency, an aspect in which the new micro-hybrids are champions. It is already known that the electricity in these cars cannot power the vehicle by itself. Instead, It is used for starting, it supports acceleration, it prolongs the situations in which we can drive under sail, with the engine off (at speeds of up to 125 km /) and advances the start-up of the Start & Stop system. Battery power is recovered by the gasoline engine itself or by braking and decelerating.

Our introduction to the new Stonic was as short as it was illustrative. We did it with the 120 hp version with the six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT), very pleasant to drive and focused on making the car more efficient. This mechanism can also be ordered with a seven-speed DCT double-clutch automatic transmission. The 100 only with the iMT, and the basic Stonic, with a five-speed manual.

Prices from 13,200 euros with discounts

To realize: the car runs very well, nervous if we take it above 3,000 laps; there is a noticeable change in response in Sport mode, the most dynamic of the three available; surprise the eagerness of the system to uncouple the motor (with total security, eye) and it does not seem very difficult to achieve consumption below six liters.

The new Stonic is available in seven monotone colors and eight bi-color combinations. It is marketed in three finishes (Concept, Drive and GT Line). From the start, the 16-inch wheels, the two digital displays, the cruise control and the roof bars, among other elements, are standard. The intermediate level adds browser with connectivity services, climate control, parking sensors, automatic lights and various ADAS such as the one that keeps us within the lane and takes into account traffic, the fatigue detector or emergency braking.

Official prices range between 19,350 euros (1.2 DPi Concept) and 26,850 euros (1.0 T-GDi MHEV GT Line DCT 120 CV). However, if the launch campaign is discounted (about 2,900 euros on average) and the discount for financing with the brand (another 2,200), These rates are substantially reduced and the range is between 13,200 and 21,694 euros. In addition, the GT Line offers the so-called Premium Pack with full LED headlights, a blind spot detection system and signal recognition. It costs 1,000 euros, but in the models with DCT change it comes out for 1,200 euros since it also adds the adaptive cruise control. Other options are the assistant that avoids collisions when we back out of a parking lot or the hill start aid.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

