Kia Stonic offer analysis July 2021

Kia offers € 1,250 additional discount in the Stonic, which makes it possible to buy an access Stonic for € 12,250, one of the cheapest rates in the B-SUV segment And that makes the best-selling model of the Korean firm an interesting option with the correct equipment, although with some shortcomings such as the famished 1.2 atmospheric 84 hp.

With a wheelbase of 2,580 mm the Stonic is positioned in the upper half of the table for interior space, contrary to what happens with the cargo space if we compare the 332 liters it offers with the 400 of the SEAT Arona or the 427 of the SsangYong Tívoli. Regarding his compatriot and other options such as the Fiat 500X, the Stonic is committed to an asphalt approach noticeably more accentuated than the Arona, which contributes to a sportier tint aesthetic.

The weak point of the Stonic on offer is the 1.2-liter atmospheric 84 hp

Regarding the Stonic for € 12,250, the Concept basic finish, which has a good equipment in relation to the price and in which elements such as the alloy wheels in 16 “or the multimedia system of 8” with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity that are not found in other urban crossovers two or three thousand euros higher.

However, the great negative point of this offer is under the hood, and it is none other than the 1.2 DPi atmospheric engine with 84 hp and 118 Nm torque associated with a five-speed manual transmission that is especially slow with a 0 to 100 km / h in 13.5 seconds, and also not very economical with a consumption of 5.7 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle.

Therefore, the most suitable Stonic would be associated with that Concept finish, but complemented with the 1.0 T-GDi micro hybrid 100 hp, a propellant practically as fast as the 120 CV (10.7 seconds compared to 10.4 in acceleration), and that compared to the 1.2 liters adds a change of six relationships and turbocharger.

With a price of € 12,250 it is one of the cheapest options in the segment

The Kia Stonic Concept 1.2 DPi 84 CV has a price of € 12,250 valid until July 19 and conditional on a minimum financing of € 10,000 for 36 months, in addition to not including management or registration fees (which does include tax).

What alternatives The Fiat 500X Urban 1.0 turbo Cult is presented from € 13,385 and the renewed Dacia Duster Essential TCe 100 ECO-G from € 13,900, although the other great option is the SsangYong Tívoli Line G12T from € 13,100, with lower equipment, but more spacious and with a 128 hp turbo mechanics that plays in another league, both for performance (10.6 seconds in the 0 – 100 km / h), and for consumption (7.0 l / 100 km).