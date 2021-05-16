Kia Stonic EcoDynamics + with DGT ECO label

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Urban models such as the Kia Stonic are the most suitable for transforming daily mobility, with the reduction of emissions that this entails. Introducing electrification in this type of compact, whether it is SUV or utility type, implies tax and circulation benefits for a driver who is usually involved in the traffic of large cities. For this reason, Kia has taken advantage of the renovation of the Stonic to present a new range of more efficient engines, of which the family stands out EcoDynamics + 100 and 120 hp. These thrusters, which replace the previous 1.0 T-GDi called Kappa, offer the same power but with slightly higher maximum torque and the introduction of a 48V lithium ion battery, key to solving the moments of greatest demand without increasing consumption and emissions.

Microhybrid technology is taking over cities and, with it, the DGT’s ECO badge. This sticker has tax benefits for the buyer (less taxes) but it also makes life easier when accessing the interior of cities, which are increasingly restrictive with private circulation. This Kia B-SUV is an animal of asphalt and glass buildings, so this regulation will suit it well. The rest of the engines, also gasoline, improve their efficiency despite not having the hybrid system. Its about 100 CV T-GDi block and an improved version of the 1.2 atmospheric block with 84 hp power.

As the new 8 inch screen with the latest infotainment system of the Korean firm, navigation and all the expected compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Andoird Auto. It also incorporates the UVO Connect Phase II telemetry system, which allows a remote connection with the car through the smartphone. An evolution that will help you stay in the top 5 of the brand’s best-selling models, just behind the Kia Ceed, Sportage and Picanto. Total sales of the previous Kia Stonic, launched in 2017, are 150,000 units. We will tell you more in the following gallery, with images of the level of superior equipment called GT-Line.