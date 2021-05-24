Kia Stonic 2021, video test of the new B-SUV

We have traveled to Madrid, with the aim of meeting the renewed Kia Stonic, whose face wash just put on sale. The Kia Stonic It has been on sale since the end of 2017, and is currently the third best-selling car of the brand in our market, only behind the Kia Sportage and the Kia Ceed / Kia XCeed brothers. In this test video we are not only going to review all its changes: if you want to know if it is still a competitive car against its most direct rivals in the B-SUV segment … you will have to stay with us.

How has your design changed?

On an aesthetic level, the KIA Stonic receives slight changes, but changes that update its image to the current times and keep it fresh with respect to its competitors. Its optics are new and have four daytime LEDs with a very modern look. The design of the front fog lights also changes and there are new wheel designs. However, the most important change is the addition to the range of a new GT Line version sportier-looking, which the Stonic previously lacked completely.

The Kia Stonic does not grow in dimensions: it maintains a length of 4.15 meters and a height of 1.50 meters (1.52 meters in the GT Line).

This version has a specific grille and bumpers, and front openings that can be the same color as the two-tone roof. Its rims of up to 17 inches are exclusive to this version and in its rear we have a double exhaust outlet, as well as an imitation of a rear diffuser and a specific bumper. The 2021 Kia Stonic GT Line mimics the presence of a skid plate on the underside – of course, on a car that it cannot be equipped with all-wheel drive nor does it have a high ground clearance, it is only an aesthetic resource.

An interior with hardly any changes, but more technological

The interior of the Kia Stonic has hardly changed from that of its predecessor. We have an interior spacious and with a good feeling of space, although it sins of having a somewhat conservative design. Its qualities are correct, but Kia has lost the opportunity to implement a more attractive design with the facelift of the interior, as well as to equip materials of better perceived quality: all plastics inside are hard. Still, it feels quality and well-built, and will possibly stand the test of time well.

The driving position is more typical of a utility vehicle than a crossover.

Regarding the changes applied by Kia in this facelift, we highlight the introduction of a GT Line interior trim, with a specific sports-looking steering wheel and seats with different upholstery and supports from the rest of the range. The instrumentation multifunction display has 4.2 inches and more features – we still don’t have digital instrumentation – and the passenger seat is now height adjustable. We also have a button for the new driving mode selector, located in front of the gearbox.

The biggest change, in any case, is the new infotainment system. Has a larger 8-inch screen, and is constantly connected to the internet. In addition to services such as traffic, weather or the price of gasoline, it allows us to connect to the car through the UVO Connect app – among other functions, we can locate the vehicle, or open it remotely, without the need for a physical key. This screen is fluid and intuitive, and also has direct access to certain functions through physical controls.

Fortunately, the climate control is not integrated into the screen, and there is hardly any piano black. Thanks Kia!

Finally, a brief review of the habitability of the car: the rear seats are correct for an adult of my height (1.83 meters), although they are not suitable for three adults to travel comfortably by width. They don’t have many amenities either: a USB charging socket, and thank you. The trunk of the Kia Stonic remains unchanged, with a volume of 352 liters, a figure in the segment average. However, because of the microhybrid system we lose the spare wheel well, which is replaced by an anti-puncture kit.

At the wheel of the 2021 Kia Stonic

The range of engines of the Kia Stonic loses the diesel engines and retains the 1.2 naturally aspirated 84 HP of access. Three-cylinder 1.0 turbo petrol engines remain the backbone of the range. However, they are no longer from the Kappa family, they are new Smartstreams and are associated with a 48 volt electrical system. Both 1.0 turbo are available with the iMT manual gearbox with by-wire clutch from Hyundai-Kia, and the most powerful, 120 hp, can be equipped with a seven-speed double-clutch gearbox.

What is the by-wire clutch? How does it work in a manual car?

The test has focused on the 1.0 T-GDi of 120 hp.

The touch of the Kia Stonic is a comfortable touch, even on the firmer-setting GT Line versions. The suspension filters out bumps very well and still holds the car well when cornering, perhaps because of its light weight. Although it is a well-behaved and relatively agile car, not designed with sportsmanship in mind, since the address is very filtered and has hardly any weight. It is a car designed to be comfortable on daily trips and even on long trips, pampering the passenger with good acoustic insulation.

Regarding consumption, With the 1.0 T-GDi of 120 CV it seems easy to me to sign a content consumption. Personally I have done an average of 6.1 l / 100 km without looking for a low consumption, and squeezing the possibilities of the mechanics. With care, I’m sure it can even drop below 5 l / 100 km in some circumstances. The engine responds strongly, albeit with a certain lag, and although in motion it is smooth and elastic, at idle it is felt to vibrate perceptibly in the passenger compartment. Tri-cylinder engine stuff.

In Diariomotor we have already explained the curious iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) system.

And yet, what stands out most about the Kia Stonic is the iMT system touch. It is a manual gearbox in which the clutch pedal has no physical connection to the clutch. We change gears, and if no one had told me that I was not engaging the clutch directly, I would not have believed it. The friction point is perfectly simulated, and we can even stall the car. Hand in hand with the 48 volt electrical system, the iMT system even allows the sailing with the engine off.

Disconnect the clutch without having to step on the pedal, and the car runs with the engine off until we touch the accelerator or brake. The system equalizes the engine revolutions and the gearbox, and we continue to circulate as if nothing else. It all sounds complex, but really the best I can say about the system is how natural its operation feels. Finally, in Sport mode the system is capable of practicing a perfect automatic heel toe. Imagine that Kia or Hyundai comes up with mounting it in a sports compact.

The manual change of version 1.2 access is conventional, it is not an iMT.

Driving aids and active safety

The Stonic already had good active safety equipment, but after the facelift, it’s an even more loaded car with driving aids. The new grants include a rail centering system, a rear cross traffic alert, a traffic sign recognition system, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, and even a system that acts on the steering if you foresee a collision with a vehicle in our neutral position. Another novelty is that it can equip parking sensors, both front and rear.

Conclusions and prices in Spain

The changes that the Stonic 2021 has undergone are in line with the renewed Kia Rio, also recently presented. These changes, in my opinion, are changes for the better: in a segment where staying cool is key, the Stonic continues to enter through the eyes. The facelift of the Kia Stonic has not been a whim, if not a necessity. The renewal of cars like the SEAT Arona and the launch of the Hyundai Bayon by its sister brand require Kia to keep up to date its small crossover, one of its main best sellers.

Its access price puts it at the level of utility vehicles such as the Kia Rio or the SEAT Ibiza.

Among its positive points is the great aesthetic personality of the GT Line, the microhybridization as standard in versions 1.0 T-GDi – which a priori will be the best sellers – and the fantastic touch of the iMT manual gearbox, a system whose possibilities will allow to extend the life of the manual gearbox for a longer time. Also, even if it doesn’t have exciting dynamics, it is agile in handling and is a car that feels light. Now, not everything is so positive: there are points to improve in the facelift of the Kia Stonic.

Although its technological load is fantastic, I miss a digital instrumentation and softer and more attractive materials could have been implemented in its cabin, as has happened in the SEAT Arona facelift. As for the prices of the Kia Stonic, the range starts at 12,250 euros for a 1.2 version of 84 hp and Concept finish, which currently has a discount of 7,100 euros. Personally, I would recommend opting for a version with a 1.0 T-GDi engine, whose price would start at 15,844 euros with discounts.

Nevertheless, I would opt for an intermediate Drive finish: Although the price would already rise to almost 18,000 euros, this is a car with extensive equipment and equipped with practically all the safety systems in the range.

2021 Kia Stonic photos