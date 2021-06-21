Kia Stonic 2021 – Prices and versions, characteristics, technical sheet, photos and news

The Kia Stonic is an SUV, segment B, manufactured by Kia since 2017. Currently the first generation is marketed, which was updated in 2021. Located immediately below the Kia Sportage, this model shares engines and technologies with the Hyundai Kona, although they are cars based on different platforms. It is manufactured at the Sohari plant, Gwangmyeong, in South Korea.

Among the small SUVs that aspire to rival the Kia Stonic we find other B-segment crossovers in its class, among which the Jeep Renegade, the Hyundai Bayon, the Nissan Juke, the Peugeot 2008, the Renault Captur, the SEAT stand out. Arona or the Suzuki Vitara.

Exterior design

The Kia Stonic is probably Kia’s boldest design. There are details such as its characteristic tiger nose grille, but also other aspects that guarantee customization possibilities far superior to those of any other Kia. Details among which, above all, its high-waisted design and a roof, in the shape of a visor, which can be decorated in a different color than the paint of the rest of the body stands out.

Regarding the first version, the Kia Stonic debuted in its facelift new optics with four daytime LEDs, novelties in terms of tire design and the arrival of a GT Line version that, like other models of the Asian brand, served to give it a much more sporty look. As for its measurements, the Kia Stonic has a length of 4.15 meters and a height of 1.50 meters (1.52 meters in the GT Line).

The trunk of the Kia Stonic remains unchanged alterations in the thermal versions, with a loading volume of 352 liters, a figure in the segment average, while in the Mild-Hybrid, the space that was reserved for the spare wheel has been altered and now has an anti-puncture kit.

Kia Stonic interior design

With hardly any changes compared to its predecessor, it stands out in the interior of the Kia Stonic the multifunction display of the instrumentation with dimensions of 4.2 inches, as well as greater functionality, while the infotainment system now has an 8-inch screen and the possibility that the system is connected to the Internet to inform us of current traffic or price of fuel from the gas stations that we find on our way. Right in front of the change, the new button that allows us to jump between the different driving modes

Among its equipment possibilities we find heated front seats, cruise control and keyless door opening and starting system. Being a twin brother of the Hyundai Kona, it enjoys the same technologies and driving assistance, first class in its segment. There is no lack of a modern navigation and entertainment system, which boasts an 8-inch touchscreen, with compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As standard it equips a autonomous emergency braking system (with pedestrian detection). It also equips an involuntary lane change warning, as well as a high beam assistant, adaptive cruise control, driver fatigue alert, vehicle blind spot warning or cross traffic alert in reversing maneuvers.

Kia Stonic Engines

The Kia Stonic is only available with gasoline engines, after the decision of the South Korean brand to do without diesel mechanics. To do this, they have decided to keep the 1.2-liter atmospheric block as an option to access the range with its 84 hp and as a more economical variant, while it is the 1.0 turbo gasoline and three-cylinder engines that make up the most important part of the catalog. Of the brand.

All of them now belong to the Smartstream family and are associated in the powertrain with a 48-volt electrical system to be considered a Mild-Hybrid. Both have an iMT manual transmission as a transmission with the new by-wire clutch (by wire) that they have developed in collaboration with KIA.

The more powerful version is the 120 hp, which is complemented by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The two options of the 1.0 T-GDi have an improved Stop & Start system, which allows them to circulate with the engine off at speeds of up to 125 km / h, in addition to having an ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) that serves as a reinforcement for the engine. thermal and thus keep consumption controlled.

Kia Stonic Dynamics

In Diariomotor we have tested the Kia Stonic on different occasions, also doing it with different engines (see Kia Stonic test). This crossover with urban tints stands out for its noble behavior, predictable reactions and great comfort.. Despite its larger size, its character is very similar to that of other city cars, which is a plus since its frequent work scene is the traffic of the big city.

If we are looking for a model that also meets off-road as an SUV, it is possible that the Stonic is more limited by the possibilities of its traction group (it is only marketed in a 4×2 version) and because the regulation of its suspensions are designed to offer a good balance between stability and comfort, not counting on long routes or with a special capacity to absorb irregularities.