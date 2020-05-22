Aesthetic changes are expected to be subtle

The arrival of a new gasoline engine is rumored

The Kia Stinger will receive sooner rather than later a restyling that will bring minor changes to its bodywork, technological improvements and possibly a new gasoline engine. Another thing is what happens with a hypothetical second generation, since the sales of the model are lower than expected.

The Kia Stinger It will soon receive its restyling, as confirmed by Karim Habib, chief designer of the manufacturer. In this way the Korean brand will advance one of the best products it has for sale, something that we have been able to verify first hand by having tested its GT version. A series of aesthetic changes are expected that affect the bumpers, the optics –with LED technology– and the wheels, which will provide a more sporty image as a whole. There will also be advances in the interior, where a new digital control panel and a state-of-the-art infotainment system will appear.

The changes that the restyling of the Kia Stinger in mechanical terms. However, it is rumored that it can receive a new 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 294 horsepower – it will have to be seen which markets it will reach. It is a unit already thought for the Hyundai Sonata N-Line and the Genesis G70.

Not so clear seems the future of the Kia Stinger more long-term. Its second generation is in doubt since the sales of the model do not meet, at the moment, what was planned. This was stated a while ago Gregory Guillaume, the chief designer of the Kia design studio in Germany, in a statement to the Australian outlet Car Sales: “At the moment I am not sure that everything is going as well as we expected. We never expected to achieve high sales volumes with the Stinger since We know it is a niche model. However, we wanted to be successful at least in America, the market where we thought it would work best. ”

According to Guillaume, Kia should not be hasty when burying the StingerSince it has yet to establish itself in the market for the client to see it as a ‘premium’ option at the height of its rivals. And if it cannot be done with its current conception, there is always room to attack the market through electrification. “There are a lot of electrification-related projects out there, so it might be an option for the Stinger to take that path. I don’t know yet. We have to give it time,” Guillaume concluded.

Let’s remember that the Kia Stinger It is for sale in Spain with a 200 horsepower Diesel engine and another two gasoline, which develop respectively 245 and 366 horses. Only the last one is six-cylinder. In addition, the traction systems can be rear or total. As for prices, the access version is made by the Diesel engine with 37,860 euros, while the gasoline version starts, respectively, at 38,420 and 53,975 euros.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.