Kia Stinger shows off muscle with Scorpion Special Edition

The Kia stinger It is one of the most exotic sedans of all that populate its segment and the market. When we learned that the South Korean firm would return to this part of the market, we were pleasantly surprised. But also, when we saw his design, the interior quality and his technological level We knew that he could stand up to the “Three Marys.” However, the sale price also rose and the public no longer viewed its positioning favorably.

And so what has happened has happened, global sales of the Kia Stinger have been a fiasco. Its presence in Europe is testimonial, but in the United States it has not been able to match its main rivals either. With this outlook, the firm has made a drastic decision: Either go back or there will be no second generation. However, while they take this course or not, they have decided to launch a new special version to cheer up the respectable.

The Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition offers a sportier exterior and interior image

Is named Scorpion Special Edition and allows the Kia Stinger to look sportier. As you can see in the photo they have distributed, the basic design lines do not change. This does not prevent the design team from including a series of trims for both the body and the passenger compartment. At first, the black 19-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels or the black plastic molding of the mirrors are striking.

We can also see this same pattern in the air outlet behind the previous wheel arch. If we go through the body, we will discover a rear wing in the same paint tone or an exhaust with dark tips. Additionally, customers can choose from three different color types: Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black, and Ceramic Silver. Indoors sum carbon fiber trim or upholstery in red or black nappa leather.

2021 Kia Stinger: South Korean sedan improves its interior and exterior aesthetics

Regarding technical changes, the Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition does not receive news. The range is identical to that known for the United States, with atmospheric and turbocharged gasoline blocks. For now the brand has decided that its sale is limited to lots of 250 units per month. They hope that it will be well received by the public, since at the moment it is not planned to be sold outside of North America. A shame …

Source – Kia