Kia Sportage: Uncovered the main secrets of the Korean C-SUV

Ladies and gentlemen, the fifth generation of the Kia Sportage is now official. At least, regarding its exterior and interior design, since the photographs that you can see correspond to the version for South Korea. However, in a matter of hours the Asian firm will step forward and officially present which is one of its most important models globally. And you will ask yourself, what difference is there with the European one? Well basically, the size.

However, the important thing is that we can advance details on how much it has evolved with respect to the current delivery. And it goes without saying that the change is abysmal, as spy photos, teasers and renders pointed that way. Do you like what you can see? There is no doubt that Kia has risked a lot, but it is usual in its latest launches and, why deny it, it is out of the ordinary in the C-SUV segment. So, welcome to you …

The image of the new Kia Sportage follows the “Opposites United” design philosophy.

Before entering to evaluate the exterior design of the new Kia Sportage announce that it is the second model of the brand, after the EV6, in wearing the “Opposites United” design philosophy. On this basis, everything we can see in this fifth generation is one hundred percent new. Especially since it debuts the latest evolution of the Tiger Nose grill. Is named “Digital Tiger Face” and groups the small upper opening with the lower one, which is larger.

Although larger in size, the rhombus-shaped grill pattern remember the one who already mounts the last installment of the Kia K5 Fastback. The headlights are divided into two levels, following the path set by its cousin, the Hyundai Tucson. However, in the Sportage the LED daytime running light It is shaped like a boomerang. Nor can we pass that presiding over the lower central area of ​​the hood is the new brand logo.

Within hours of debuting here you have two very good renderings of the Kia Sportage

The side view of the new Kia Sportage it is simpler in terms of expression lines. For now we do not know its length, but this new personality, alloy wheels Y black floating roof they mask their size very well. Finally we have a simple rear with Full LED optics with curved lines and horizontal distribution. Lower down, the tailgate integrates a glossy black plastic piece in contrast to the chrome bumper and diffuser.

Inside, a large curved screen groups the digital cockpit and the infotainment system

Inside the fifth installment of the Kia Sportage stands out for including a large curved center screen. Its exterior size, at the moment, has not been announced. What we do know, because it can be seen in the photos, is that the digital cockpit and the display for infotainment system they are not united in the center. So we intuit that the first will be about 12 inches and the second, almost in all probability, will be very similar in size.

The rest of lines that define the dashboard and passenger compartment They are designed to give prominence to this element. The position and format of the ventilation outlets or the climate control controls stand out. Here we must congratulate Kia as it has decided to keep the manual selector for temperature of the system. Further down in the central tunnel, they have located the buttons for the automatic transmission or the driving mode selector.

Nor can we ignore the new steering wheel, the controls to manage security systems or interior materials. Here we must emphasize that the team in charge of designing the interior have not abused trim finished in piano black. Instead, they have used pieces that appear to simulate wood along with chrome details. However, Kia also announces that different combinations of leather and upholstery will be available.

To know the European range of the Kia Sportage will still have to wait a few hours, the images correspond to the South Korean …

And so far we can read, because as we have commented before these photos are of the Kia Sportage that will be sold in South Korea. In fact, the press release they have published ends by announcing that, as its global launch will take place at the end of the year, they will publish new information later. All in all, I don’t think it will take us more than a handful of hours to know details of its mechanical and technical range, as well as equipment possibilities. Patience…

Source – Kia