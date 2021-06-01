Kia Sportage: The new generation already has teasers and date to debut

Many may not know it, but the Kia Sportage is one of the pioneers in the fashion segment. Yes, the one with the SUV’s, and you may wonder, was it not the Toyota RAV4? As the riddle goes, which came first, the chicken or the egg? Well, here we have this dilemma, since the South Korean model was born in 1993 and the Japanese in 1994. Perhaps the element that differentiates them is their approach, since the Kia was more TT and the Toyota more recreational.

Be that as it may, The current generation Kia Sportage is reaching the twilight of its business cycle. He came to the world in 2015 and since then his rivals have only evolved and complicated his life. Amen that his cousin, the Hyundai tucson, has recently released a new installment. Well, the wait is about to come to an end and these teasers are proof of that. The date for his official debut is already marked in red …

The new generation of the Kia Sportage will debut on June 8 …

As is customary in Kia, the trailer for the new Sportage comes in the form of teasers. The communication department of the South Korean firm has released three images that, half, reveal some of its secrets. One of the most controversial has to do with his new frontWell, as we have seen thanks to spy photographers, it will be much more angular and aggressive. This is appreciated, especially by the shape and placement of the LED daytime running light.

The rear also undergoes a great change, premiering larger and more enveloping Full LED optics. Do you remember the Kia Seltos? Well, saving the distances, it seems that both models share the design of the optics. If you look at the format of the pillar «C», waist line or rear wheel arch, we notice a certain aftertaste of Tucson. This is logical, and normal, especially when both models are twinned in terms of technique and technology.

Could the 2021 Kia Sportage Look Like the Sorento? Look at these renders and say

Finally, we have a very valuable teaser, the one that shows the cockpit of the new Kia Sportage. This snapshot, like the others, is very dark and reveals few details, but there is a vital one. In effect, we mean that it will have a large curved center screen. This element, in addition to giving life to the infotainment system, will group the configurable digital instrument panel. However, it could come with a trick …

Yes because more likely not a single screen, that is to say, that inside it has two independent displays. Also, it seems that the HVAC system will keep the analog controls for a lifetime. This is not well appreciated, but it seems that they are located in a lower position. However, there is not much left to get out of doubt, because The debut of the new Kia Sportage is scheduled for June 8. Patience…

