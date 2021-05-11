Kia Sportage Black Edition offer analysis

The Kia Sportage is soon to be renewed, and that is why it is possibly one of the best moments to value the purchase of this compact SUV, as it is the moment of acquiring it with interesting discounts. For this reason today we look at the Kia Sportage Black Edition with up to 6,600 euros discount, a special offer that aims to improve the quality / price ratio of this SUV, which translates into a good endowment of equipment, a specific finish for interior and exterior and two different engines to choose from. So, it’s time to discover what does the Kia Sportage Black Edition offer in special offer.

You can take the Kia Sportage Black Edition with an ECO label thanks to its micro-hybrid diesel engine

Although the market for mid-size SUVs has a large number of alternatives, the Kia Sportage has always stood out as one of the most complete options for its quality / price ratio. In addition, despite being a veteran model in the market, it continues to have a modern and current design that keeps the passage of time very well, offering a level of equipment, technology and driving assistance at the height of its category.

This Black Edition version is a special series designed to make the Kia Sportage more attractive and complete, starting from the intermediate finish level Drive, but adding details and improvements that provide that improvement with respect to the base price. Thus, in equipment we find front and rear parking sensors, 17 “alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, dual zone climate control, electric mirrors, mixed leather and fabric upholstery for the passenger compartment, multimedia system with 8” touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control with lane assist, high beam assist, etc. On an aesthetic level, there is also a gloss black finish for the bumpers, appliques, logos, the front grill and the wheels..

In the technical section The Kia Sportage Black Edition is available with two mechanics: 1.6 atmopherical gasoline with 132 hp or 1.6 turbodiesel with 136 hp with 48-volt micro-hybrid technology. In both cases, the transmission is 6-speed manual with 4×2 traction, finding in the case of diesel the most interesting option for those looking for low consumption with 5.6 l / 100 km (WLTP), in addition to benefiting from the ECO label. .

In Quécochemecompro.com you have all the offers and promotions of the Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage Black Edition prices on sale

If we opt for the gasoline version, The Kia Sportage Black Edition 1.6 GDi with 132 hp has a sale price of 22,933 euros, which represents 6,217 euros of discount. However, if we opt for the diesel alternative, The Kia Sportage Black Edition 1.6 CRDi of 136 hp has a promotional price of 26,579 euros, which would be 6,671 euros of discount. In both cases, these prices oblige the financing of at least 12,000 euros.